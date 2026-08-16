New Additions Welcomed at WDI Pavilion After "Horizons" Presentation During D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Look at all the models!

Last night proved to be a treasure trove of additional details to the massive projects coming to the Disney Parks around the globe, and with some reveals - new models have been revealed at the Walt Disney Imagineering pavilion at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

What's Happening:

After last night's Disney Experiences Horizons presentation, guests visiting the Imagineering Horizons pavilion at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will notice few new additions.

As we got additional story details about the new Indiana Jones and the Myth of the Jade Serpent, those visiting the booth can see a model of the serpent itself and its massive scale, along with video footage of the Mayan pyramid taking shape on the new attraction's exterior.

In the new attraction, guests will rendezvous with Dr. Jones, who is exploring this mysterious temple near a once water-filled underground cave, called a cenote. Local legend says the passageway leads directly to the Maya Underworld, and is protected by a serpentine creature: the Tsukán.

It was also shared that the adventure takes off when riders are unwittingly sucked through a portal to the Underworld, where they’ll have to escape perilous dangers, like monstrous bats, larger-than-life scorpions, fire and flame, and of course, snakes.

As we also got new details for the next Disney Cruise Line ship, the Disney Believe, models for the newly revealed Grand Hall statue featuring Moana and aft sculptures featuring Buzz Lightyear and Woody are now fully revealed in a space that invited guests to return later in the event's weekend.

With the theme of Promises & Possibilities, Moana has been chosen to welcome aboard the new ship in the form of a stunning bronze statue in the ship's Grand Hall.

Along with our seafaring hero, favorite sidekicks Pua and Hei Hei will be at her side.

To see how these new additions fit into the space, be sure to check out our video below.

With today being the final day, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event has proven be more expansive and immersive than ever before with three packed days of showcases filled with stars and storytellers, sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes moments, thrilling performances, shopping, surprises, and more.

We've already learned so much and discovered new things, so be sure to check out our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event landing.