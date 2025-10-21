Ben Solo’s Story Ends Again: Disney Scraps Planned "Star Wars" Spinoff

Adam Driver’s Ben Solo won’t see the light side — Disney passes on the post-Skywalker film.

Adam Driver’s Ben Solo’s solo movie has been force choked by Disney, as the project is no longer intended to move forward.

What’s Happening:

Star Wars sequel trilogy fans will be disappointed as The Wrap

Adam Driver, who played Kylo Ren/Ben Solo in the sequel trilogy, co-developed a film concept with Steven Soderbergh and writer Rebecca Blunt.

The story would have taken place after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and focused on Ben Solo’s survival and new arc, reportedly titled The Hunt for Ben Solo .

and focused on Ben Solo’s survival and new arc, reportedly titled . According to Driver, the project was presented to Lucasfilm and initially got support. But ultimately, The Walt Disney Company executives including Bob Iger and Alan Bergman rejected the concept because “they didn’t see how Ben Solo was alive."

Adam Driver shared that his interest in returning to a galaxy far, far away never really faded.

“I always was interested in doing another ‘Star Wars,’" said Driver during an interview with the Associated Press. “I had been talking about doing another one since 2021. Kathleen (Kennedy) had reached out. I always said: With a great director and a great story, I’d be there in a second. I loved that character and loved playing him."

Driver went on to explain that he brought the idea to filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, envisioning a story set after 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker. Soderbergh and writer Rebecca Blunt developed an outline, which they later presented to Kennedy, Lucasfilm vice president Carrie Beck, and chief creative officer Dave Filoni.

