Disney's Newest 'Princesses' Make a Splash in Tour de Turtles Race

Ariel and Moana, two satellite-tagged sea turtles, have joined the Sea Turtle Conservancy's annual migration marathon.

Disney’s conservation efforts are making waves as the 18th annual Tour de Turtles event kicked off at Disney's Vero Beach Resort, highlighting decades of dedication to protecting endangered sea turtles.

What’s Happening:

The Tour de Turtles event, a partnership between the Sea Turtle Conservancy (STC) and Disney Conservation, released two female sea turtles equipped with satellite trackers back into the Atlantic Ocean.

This year’s turtles are named after two ocean-loving Disney Princesses: Ariel, a green sea turtle, and Moana, a loggerhead sea turtle. They are sponsored by Disney Cruise Line

Ariel and Moana are competing in a three-month-long "race" to see which tracked turtle swims the furthest distance.

Last year's Disney-sponsored winner, Ebb, swam over 1,100 miles!

The data collected provides invaluable insights into sea turtle migration patterns, dive depths, and water temperature, helping researchers better protect these species from threats like habitat loss and pollution.

Disney’s commitment to sea turtle conservation is a long-standing one. Since 1995, Disney has provided 5.7 million to support sea turtle conservation. At Disney's Vero Beach Resort alone, teams have documented over 24,000 nests and more than 1.8 million hatchlings since 2007. Over 350 endangered sea turtles have been rehabilitated and returned to the ocean by Disney Animal Care teams.

You can follow Ariel and Moana's progress online at www.tourdeturtles.org.

What They’re Saying:

Jack, a 15-year-old "Kid Conservationist": “Seeing the sea turtles so close and learning about them at the same time was fascinating. It’s inspiring to see the work that Disney and the Sea Turtle Conservancy are doing to protect the species."

"Seeing the sea turtles so close and learning about them at the same time was fascinating. It's inspiring to see the work that Disney and the Sea Turtle Conservancy are doing to protect the species." Emily, Disney Conservation Programs Manager: "I grew up spending lots of time outdoors and really fell in love with nature from a young age. After visiting a sea turtle rehabilitation center in high school, I felt inspired to help these incredibly resilient and fascinating animals and their habitats. I've been lucky enough to spend my career studying them, but it takes more than me and my fellow researchers to protect them – it takes everyone."

Crush and Squirt's Real-Life Cousins: A Deep Dive on Our Turtle Competitors

The Tour de Turtles stars, a loggerhead and a green sea turtle, are two of the most well-known sea turtle species. While they may look similar to the untrained eye, they have fascinating differences that make them unique.

About Loggerhead Sea Turtles (like Moana):

Big Heads, Big Bites: Their name comes from their large head, which supports powerful jaw muscles. These jaws are perfect for crushing the shells of their favorite prey, which includes conchs, crabs, and other hard-shelled invertebrates.

World Travelers: Loggerheads are the most common sea turtle species in U.S. coastal waters and are found in temperate and tropical regions of the Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian Oceans. Disney-sponsored turtles have collectively traveled around 55,000 miles wearing satellite tags.

Built to Last: They can weigh between 155 and 375 pounds and have a reddish-brown carapace (upper shell). They have a lifespan of 70 to 80 years or more.

Conservation Status: Loggerhead sea turtles are listed as endangered, facing threats from bycatch in fishing gear, pollution, and loss of nesting habitat.

About Green Sea Turtles (like Ariel):

It's What's Inside that Counts: A green sea turtle isn't green on the outside. Its carapace is typically a smooth olive-brown. The species gets its name from the greenish color of its cartilage and fat.

Ocean's Gardeners: As adults, green sea turtles are primarily herbivores, grazing on seagrasses and algae. This diet is unique among sea turtles and gives them an important ecological role of maintaining the health of seagrass beds, much like mowing a lawn.

Size and Scope: They are one of the largest species of sea turtle, with adults weighing up to 500 pounds. Like loggerheads, they are found in tropical and subtropical waters around the world.

Conservation Status: Green sea turtles are also listed as endangered. They face similar threats to loggerheads, with the addition of historical overharvesting for their eggs and meat.

LaughingPlace had a chance to interview Dr. Zak Gezon and Dr. Mark Penning about the Tour de Turtles event in 2024.

Last year the sea turtle Ebb won the Tour de Turtles, swimming 1,100 miles.

