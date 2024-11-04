Disney Conservation Fund’s Ebb Wins Tour de Turtles

The annual 3-month event tracks the movement of participating sea turtles, with the farthest swimming winning the gold.

The Tour de Turtles, which began on July 27th, has officially ended, crowing the first ever Disney-sponsored winner.

What’s Happening:

Dr. Mark Penning, Vice President of Disney’s Animals, Science & Environment, has shared a new clip on Instagram

Hosted by Disney’s Vero Beach Resort, the annual research event kicked off on July 27th of this year. For three months, the participating turtles are tracked as they migrate, with the turtle traveling the farther distance winning the gold. The race officially ended on November 1st. Additionally, each turtle swims to raise awareness of threats to sea turtle survival.

Researchers from the Sea Turtle Conservancy and Disney Conservation released two sea turtles as a part of the annual “migration marathon.”

Ebb, sponsored by Disney Conservation Fund, took home the grand prize after swimming 1,100 miles up the coast finishing her race near New Jersey. Ebb is the first Disney-sponsored turtle to take home the gold. She swam to raise awareness for light pollution.

Flow, sponsored by Disney Cruise Line

Both green sea turtles, as well as the other participants, were situated with trackers, which, ultimately, allow scientists to gain information on turtle behavior to help protect them in the wild.

Back in July, Laughing Place had the chance to sit down with Dr. Mark Penning and Dr. Zak Gezon (Conservation Director, Disney’s Animals, Science and Environment) to chat about this year’s Tour de Turtles.

Throughout the interview, both Gezon and Penning share their passion for the annual event and the impact of their continued work with the Sea Turtle Conservancy as well as Disney other conservation efforts. You can check it out here

