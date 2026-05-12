Photos: New Disney x Crocs Collection Brings Customizable Style to EPCOT

New ear headbands, totes, and Jibbitz charms offer playful ways to personalize your park look

Comfort meets character in a collaboration that’s as playful as it is practical. A new wave of Disney x Crocs merchandise has arrived at Walt Disney World, bringing customizable style to the parks with a Disney twist.

This latest drop blends Crocs’ signature comfort with classic Disney design, giving guests new ways to express their fandom while staying park-ready. At the center of the collection is a first-of-its-kind Crocs ear headband, designed with perforations that allow guests to insert Jibbitz charms just like the brand’s iconic clogs. Alongside the headband, the collection includes Crocs-branded Disney tote bags and a variety of themed Jibbitz charm packs. Fans can choose from designs inspired by Mickey Mouse, the spooky charm of The Haunted Mansion, shimmering Rose Gold Minnie styles, and beloved Disney Parks snacks and accessories. Let’s take a look at the items in the collection we spotted at EPCOT.

Crocs Ear Headband - $34.99

Black Crocs Disney Tote - $64.99

Pink Crocs Disney Tote - $64.99

Mickey Mouse Crocs Jibbitz - $24.99

The Haunted Mansion Crocs Jibbitz - $24.99

Disney Park Snacks and Accessories Crocs Jibbitz - $24.99

Rose Gold Minnie Mouse Crocs Jibbitz - $24.99

More than just merchandise, this collaboration taps into what guests love most about Disney style with personalization and collectibility. With pieces designed for both function and fun, the Disney x Crocs collection feels right at home in the parks.

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