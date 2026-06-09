Disney Cruise Line Reveals Look at Newly Redesigned Edge Tween Club Aboard Disney Magic

Disney Cruise Line's very first ship the Disney Magic launched more than three decades ago, and since 2008 guests between the ages of 11 and 14 have enjoyed its Edge club for tweens, even inspiring similar clubs to open on the other DCL ships. And now the Disney Cruise Line has shared a first look at this newly refreshed space aboard the Magic, which you can check out below.

What's happening:

Disney Cruise Line released a first look at the newly refreshed Edge club aboard the Disney Magic.

Described as "A dynamic hangout for tweens designed with bold color and playful details," Edge first opened in 2008, 13 years after the ship's maiden voyage in 1995.

Edge's refresh features new colors alongside oversized illustrations of Mickey and Minnie Mouse, plus moveable and modular elements that offer the ability to make room for dancing or play.

More Disney Cruise Line News:

DCL has been recognized by the Vancouver port with the 2025 Blue Circle Award.

Want to decorate your door during your cruise? Check out the updates rules first.

The Disney Cruise Line has also updated its alcohol allowance guidelines for guests.

For all of your Disney Cruise Line and Disney Parks vacation planning, Laughing Place recommends MEI-Mouse Fan Travel.