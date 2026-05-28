Disney Cruise Line Details Updated Alcohol Allowance Guidelines
Cruisers can now only bring one bottle of wine or champagne onboard.
Disney Cruise Line has modified their onboard alcohol policy, now only allowing guests to bring one bottle of wine or champagne onboard.
What's Happening:
- Guests who meet the minimum drinking age for their cruise may bring aboard either one unopened bottle of wine or champagne (750 ml maximum) or up to six beers (12 ounces maximum) at the start of the voyage.
- The beer limit remains the same as before, but now guests may only bring one bottle of wine or champagne onboard, instead of the prior limit of two.
- Alcohol brought onboard must be packed in carry-on luggage, not checked bags.
- On roundtrip cruises from Singapore, guests must be at least 18 years old to consume or bring alcohol, while all other Disney Cruise Line sailings require guests to be 21 or older.
- Any liquor, spirits, wine or beer purchased in ports of call will be stored by Disney Cruise Line until the end of the cruise.
- Guests are responsible for retrieving stored alcohol before disembarkation, as unclaimed items will be discarded without compensation.
- A $20 corking fee per bottle applies for guests wishing to enjoy their personally brought wine or champagne in the ship’s dining rooms.
- Interestingly, that fee has actually been lowered from the previous price of $29.
- These changes will take place on the following dates for the selected ship:
- June 3 – Disney Fantasy
- June 4 – Disney Adventure and Disney Magic
- June 5 – Disney Wish
- June 6 – Disney Treasure and Disney Destiny
- June 8 – Disney Dream and Disney Wonder
- This is not the only policy change for Disney Cruise Line, as there is also a subtle change in the door decoration policy for Disney Cruise Line guests.
More Disney Cruise Line News:
- Disney+ is taking viewers behind the scenes of Disney Cruise Line with a new season of Behind the Attraction focused on the fleet’s history and newest ship innovations.
- Celebrate the release of The Mandalorian and Grogu on select Disney Cruise Line sailings with some new Disney PhotoPass Magic Shots.
- Some new and updated entertainment options are coming to Alaska cruises aboard the Disney Magic and Disney Wonder.
- Completists beware! A new set of Disney Cruise Line ornaments features the signature chandeliers of each Disney ship.
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