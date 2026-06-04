Disney Cruise Line Recognized by Vancouver Port with 2025 Blue Circle Award
The award acknowledges Disney Cruise Line's commitments to its environmental impact.
Disney Cruise Line has once again earned the Blue Circle Award from the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, recognizing its commitment to responsible operations and participation in the EcoAction Program.
What's Happening:
- The Blue Circle Award recognizes shipping and cruise industry leaders that reduce emissions and environmental impacts through sustainable operating practices.
- Disney Cruise Line has received the award 13 times, highlighting its ongoing commitment to meeting the environmental standards set by the Port of Vancouver.
- A key part of Disney Cruise Line’s sustainability efforts in Vancouver is the use of shore power when available.
- While docked, the Disney Wonder can connect to the port’s electrical grid and shut down its engines, significantly reducing emissions during its stay.
- Disney Cruise Line continues to strengthen its presence in Vancouver, including through VoluntEARS initiatives and working alongside the port to support responsible operations and environmental stewardship.
- In 2026, the Disney Magic will join the Disney Wonder in sailing to Alaska from Vancouver, marking the first time two Disney Cruise Line ships will operate in the region while continuing to prioritize sustainability at port.
- As Disney Cruise Line continues to grow its fleet, it remains committed to reducing its environmental footprint through initiatives focused on lowering emissions, conserving energy, reducing waste, and protecting oceans and wildlife.
More Disney Cruise Line News:
- A new video from Walt Disney Imagineering showcases efforts taking place during the dry dock refurbishment of the Disney Magic.
- Disney Cruise Line has modified their onboard alcohol policy, now only allowing guests to bring one bottle of wine or champagne onboard.
- Disney+ is taking viewers behind the scenes of Disney Cruise Line with a new season of Behind the Attraction focused on the fleet’s history and newest ship innovations.
- Some new and updated entertainment options are coming to Alaska cruises aboard the Disney Magic and Disney Wonder.
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