Imagineering Goes Behind the Construction Walls of Monstropolis and The Magic of Disney Animation in New Edition of "Pardon Our Pixie Dust"
Plus, a look at the dry dock refurbishment of the Disney Magic.
The latest edition of Walt Disney Imagineering's YouTube series Pardon Our Pixie Dust takes a look behind the construction walls at Monstropolis, The Magic of Disney Animation and the dry dock refurbishment of the Disney Magic.
What's Happening:
- The second edition of Pardon Our Pixie Dust has arrived, taking you behind the construction walls for an update on the magic being brought to life by Walt Disney Imagineering.
- This episode takes an ongoing look at the work being done on two upcoming projects at Disney's Hollywood Studios, plus the dry dock refurbishment of the Disney Magic.
The Magic of Disney Animation:
- We begin at The Magic of Disney Animation with a look at the Drawn to Wonderland play area, bringing Alice in Wonderland to life for the little one's playtime.
- An up-close look at the Tulgey Woods section is showcased, complete with the Mad Hatter's house.
- If you look up, you notice ceiling clouds – some of which are dark and stormy, while others look more like tree tops.
- A fun piece of playground equipment gives you the chance to either paint the roses red or white.
Disney Magic:
- The video then moves over to Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, where the Disney Magic is currently undergoing a dry dock refurbishment.
- Goofy, the stern figure on the ship, was removed to get a complete repaint – making him look fresher than ever!
Monstropolis:
- Imagineers are preparing for H.U.M.A.N. Day at Monstropolis – the very first time that humans will be invited to the town from Monsters, Inc.
- We get to see behind the construction walls in the former Muppets Courtyard area.
- A little bit of the former PizzeRizzo is still peeking through, namely one of its signs.
- It appears as if new brickwork is being added to the formerly blank wall of the back side of the Muppet*Vision 3D theater, which is becoming The Glob Theater.
- More details on the backstory of the new Monstropolis land were revealed today, showcasing how guests fit into the story of the land.
- Plus, learn more about how Pixar and Imagineering are working together to build the story of the new land.
More Walt Disney World News:
- The new baby giraffe at Disney's Animal Kingdom that arrived in April now has a new name, keeping a theme that goes along with much of her herd.
- The Edison at Disney Springs has launched a brand-new weekend brunch, offered every Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Some changes are afoot as a refurbishment descends upon the Treehouse Villas at Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa.
- Toy Story 5 is just a few weeks away, and D23 Gold Members can see it early with freshly announced advance screenings in Florida and California.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com