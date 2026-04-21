Pardon Our Pixie Dust: Imagineering Shares a Look Inside Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets, Big Thunder, and Lakeshore Lodge

On the latest episode of Pardon Our Pixie Dust, Walt Disney Imagineering is taking fans behind the scenes of Big Thunder Mountain, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, and Lakeshore Lodge.

What’s Happening:

Behind every Disney experience is a team of talented Walt Disney Imagineers who carefully stitched every detail together.

In Imagineering’s latest edition of their YouTube series Pardon Our Pixie Dust, fans get a quick look at several projects happening around Walt Disney World.

With new concept artwork shared earlier today, the first stop is Lakeshore Lodge, Disney’s newest resort.

Taking fans through the hallways of the new Bay Lake resort, paint and door installation is well underway.

The resort is set to open next summer, with a focus on embracing the beauty of nature.

Heading to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Imagineering gives fans a look at the exciting Muppet additions coming to Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

Showing off the load area, there are tons of zany props with nods to different fan favorite characters and moments.

The Great Gonzo takes a starring role, with tons of props playing homage to his many moments on screen.

Over at Big Thunder Mountain, Imagineers give fans a look at the process of creating themed walkways, including concrete laying, adding texture, and creating a story with every detail.

Check out the full episode below!

When is it Opening?:

This summer, fans will be able to experience the thrill of Big Thunder Mountain and the reimagined Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets.

Big Thunder Mountain is set to open first after a nearly year and a half long refurbishment.

The attraction was completely re-tracked and will feature “new magic” throughout the ride.

Big Thunder is set to reopen on May 3rd with a new, lower 38” height requirement.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets arrives not too far behind Big Thunder.

Replacing Aerosmith as the new headliners of the attraction, The Muppets make their grand return on May 26th with a setlist of re-recorded rock classics.

Disney Lakeshore Lodge is still about a year away, set to open in summer 2027 as the newest resort at Walt Disney World.

For those looking to head to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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