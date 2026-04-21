Orange Bird Accents: New Merchandise Arrives at EPCOT's International Flower & Garden Festival

Put a little vitamin C into your look!

A new set of Orange Bird merchandise has arrived for EPCOT’s International Flower & Garden Festival featuring retro looking designs.

What’s Happening:

We are in the midst of the 2026 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, brining in springtime fun, flavors, and merchandise fans won’t wanna miss.

On a recent trip to Walt Disney World, Laughing Place spotted a new set of Flower & Garden merchandise featuring one of the resort’s most popular original characters.

The new line of Orange Bird items feature a vintage style motif of the character with an aged aesthetic. It almost appears as the image they used is of the meet and greet character.

On some of the items, it looks incredibly vintage and nostalgic, while on others, it’s almost giving a bit of H.R. Pufnstuf.

However, sometimes the weird merchandise is the best merchandise!

Let’s take a look!

Kicking it off we have a classic looking Orange Bird ringer tee. Running for $36.99, the shirt looks straight out of the 70s and will be perfect for those wanting to embrace their inner flower power.

With a similar aesthetic, the Orange Bird mug ($16.99) is a great way to match your morning coffee with your new ringer tee.

Match the fit with a real nice looking Orange Bird zip tote bag, which goes for $34.99.

And if you are looking to match your tote bag with a zip up Orange Bird coin purse keychain, you can add that to your cart for $16.99.

For those looking to bring Orange Bird on a more formal adventure, the Orange Bird button up ($64.99) is perfect for you.

For a more subtle Orange Bird accent, the new Orange Bird magnet is a great option for $11.99.

For those looking to enjoy the flavors of spring at Walt Disney World, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Read More Walt Disney World:

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