Orange Bird Accents: New Merchandise Arrives at EPCOT's International Flower & Garden Festival
Put a little vitamin C into your look!
A new set of Orange Bird merchandise has arrived for EPCOT’s International Flower & Garden Festival featuring retro looking designs.
What’s Happening:
- We are in the midst of the 2026 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, brining in springtime fun, flavors, and merchandise fans won’t wanna miss.
- On a recent trip to Walt Disney World, Laughing Place spotted a new set of Flower & Garden merchandise featuring one of the resort’s most popular original characters.
- The new line of Orange Bird items feature a vintage style motif of the character with an aged aesthetic. It almost appears as the image they used is of the meet and greet character.
- On some of the items, it looks incredibly vintage and nostalgic, while on others, it’s almost giving a bit of H.R. Pufnstuf.
- However, sometimes the weird merchandise is the best merchandise!
- Let’s take a look!
- Kicking it off we have a classic looking Orange Bird ringer tee. Running for $36.99, the shirt looks straight out of the 70s and will be perfect for those wanting to embrace their inner flower power.
- With a similar aesthetic, the Orange Bird mug ($16.99) is a great way to match your morning coffee with your new ringer tee.
- Match the fit with a real nice looking Orange Bird zip tote bag, which goes for $34.99.
- And if you are looking to match your tote bag with a zip up Orange Bird coin purse keychain, you can add that to your cart for $16.99.
- For those looking to bring Orange Bird on a more formal adventure, the Orange Bird button up ($64.99) is perfect for you.
- For a more subtle Orange Bird accent, the new Orange Bird magnet is a great option for $11.99.
- For those looking to enjoy the flavors of spring at Walt Disney World, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Walt Disney World:
- Photos: New Themed Mural Comes to Tomorrowland Speedway at Magic Kingdom
- Photos: New Display Arrives in EPCOT Store Paying Homage to Classic Park Feature
- Make A Splash After Dark as Disney H20 Glow After Hours Return This Summer
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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