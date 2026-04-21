Photos: Disney Lakeshore Lodge Continues to Install Windows and Smaller Details at Walt Disney World

The new resort is expected to open next summer!

With new concept artwork just dropped, let’s take a current look at the construction on Walt Disney World’s Lakeshore Lodge.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World’s upcoming resort Disney Lakeshore Lodge is just about a year away, and the hotel is finally starting to look hospitable!

On a recent trip to the resort, Laughing Place had the chance to check out the current construction progress on the upcoming offering.

The resort was originally announced back in October 2018 as Reflections – A Disney Lakeside Lodge before being rebranded in 2024.

Disney Lakeshore Lodge is a new waterfront resort focused on nature and Disney storytelling, which is projected to open in summer 2027 at Walt Disney World Resort.

The design is inspired by Walt Disney’s love of the outdoors and classic nature-themed Disney films, and is set to feature artistic nods to movies like Bambi, Pocahontas, and Brother Bear.

As we rode the ferry, we first passed the adorable A-frame cabins that will decorate the shore of Bay Lake.

Available in both 1 and 2 bedroom options, these are sure to be a favorite.

Just next to the A-frames, this portion of the main building and large-windowed lobby have had most of their windows installed, with some exterior detailing having begun.

Towards the backside of the resort, the building isn’t quite as far along. Railings, windows, and exterior finishing has yet to be installed, with temporary coverings and scaffolding decorating most of the structure.

You’ll have to wait until next summer to experience Lakeshore Lodge, but for those ready for a most magical adventure right now, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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