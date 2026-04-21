Disney Lakeshore Lodge: More Concept Artwork Revealed in New Letters to Lakeshore Series

The new Walt Disney World resort is set to open summer 2027.

As we head towards the 2027 opening of Disney Lakeshore Lodge at Walt Disney World, Disney Parks Blog has launched Letters from Lakeshore to keep fans updated on the project.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World’s upcoming resort Disney Lakeshore Lodge is just about a year away, and Disney Parks Blog has launched their new Letters from Lakeshore to get fans excited.

The new series of posts launched today, April 21st to keep fans updated on the project as it heads into the home stretch of construction.

As part of the updates, we got a new look at concept artwork for Lakeshore Lodge, which features a modern silhouette with earth colors to fit into the aesthetic of Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground.

It almost looks like a modern version of Disney’s Wilderness Lodge.

In the first entry, titled “Celebrate the Beauty and Magic of Nature at Disney Lakeshore Lodge,” the official Disney blog shares everything you need to know about the new resort.

Disney Lakeshore Lodge is a new waterfront resort focused on nature and Disney storytelling, which is projected to open in summer 2027 at Walt Disney World Resort.

The design is inspired by Walt Disney’s love of the outdoors and classic nature-themed Disney films, and is set to feature artistic nods to movies like Bambi, Pocahontas, and Brother Bear.

Located on the shores of Bay Lake, it aims to offer a relaxing experience amid the hustle and bustle of Walt Disney World.

Large floor-to-ceiling windows will highlight natural light and scenic views inside the resort’s 967 rooms, ranging from studios to large suites.

Many rooms will offer views of Bay Lake and Magic Kingdom fireworks.

Plus, the resort will offer waterfront Lake Houses that will provide spacious one- and two-bedroom accommodations.

Additional details about dining, recreation, and amenities will be announced later, so keep your eyes out for more Letters from Lakeshore.

The resort was originally announced back in October 2018 as Reflections – A Disney Lakeside Lodge before being rebranded in 2024.

For fans, the new tower has been criticized for its modern aesthetics, something Disney has leaned into with several of their recent projects.

Others were worried about how the new tower would affect the natural aesthetics of Fort Wilderness.

However, it’s looking like this project has more potential than it was originally given credit for.

We will have to wait and see how the project evolves throughout the next year.

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