Disney Cruise Line Limits Vacation Protection Plan to U.S. Residents
This new policy is in effect immediately.
Disney Cruise Line has discontinued the Disney Vacation Protection Plan for travelers outside the United States.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Cruise Line has discontinued the Disney Vacation Protection Plan for guests residing outside the United States.
- Effective immediately, guests wishing to acquire the Vacation Protection Plan must ensure that their booking originates from an agency located in the U.S. or Canada, make payments in U.S. dollars, and provide a U.S. address.
- Disney has stated that the modifications are part of a "policy update" regarding the Vacation Protection Plan.
- They stated that it will honor all current reservations that include the purchased plan, but it will no longer be available for future bookings.
- Guests who opt to remove the plan from their existing reservations will not be able to reinstate it unless they meet the new requirements.
