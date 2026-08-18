New Disney Experiences Lo-Fi Music Will Help You Come Down From That D23 High
If you have to return to reality, this is how.
If you were at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event this past weekend, there's a decent chance you're still riding a high. From all the awesome new merchandise, the big names, the incredible shows and performances, it's sort of a bummer to be home. But there's some new Disney music that might help.
What's Happening:
- A new Disney LoFi track was dropped on the Disney Parks YouTube channel, titled Disney Experiences Showcase | LoFi.
- With a visual aesthetic that is taken from the advertising for the Disney Experiences Showcase at D23, the LoFi track is hours of chill music taken from and inspired by various Disney theme park attractions.
- If you want to enjoy some music that will still give you that Disney Parks fix, while letting you relax a bit, this should do the trick. And with a run time of over three hours you can just let it run in the background while you do whatever mundane real world thing you wish.
- Music featured in this LoFi mix includes:
- Main Street U.S.A.
- "The Tiki, Tiki, Tiki Room"
- "Yo Ho (A Pirate's Life for Me)"
- Space Mountain
- "There's a Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow"
- Magic Happens Parade
- "it's a small world"
- "Grim Grinning Ghosts"
- "It's Wondrous" from Wondrous Journeys
More D23 Experiences News:
- This year's Experiences Showcase didn't disappoint when it came to news. We got plenty of updates on existing projects like Piston Peak, and Monstropolis.
- We also got new projects announced like a planned overhaul of Disneyland's Tomorrowland.
- We also got more information on international parks like a new transformation of Space Mountain at Disneyland Paris.
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