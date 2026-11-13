New "Disney+ Insider" Episode Goes Behind the Scenes of Disneyland's Holiday Transformation
The latest episode explores the craft and creativity involved in the park's festive makeover.
The latest episode of Disney+ Insider takes viewers behind the scenes at Disneyland Resort to discover how the parks transform from Halloween Time to the holiday season.
What's Happening:
- The Holidays at the Disneyland Resort have officially arrived, and it truly takes a village to transform the resort from Halloween to Christmas in the span of under two weeks.
- With that, the latest episode of Disney+ Insider highlights the work that goes into bringing the holidays to life at Disneyland Resort.
- The episode offers a behind-the-scenes look at the creativity and craftsmanship involved in transforming the parks from their Halloween celebrations into a festive winter wonderland.
- Viewers can discover how Disney teams prepare the resort for one of its most beloved celebrations of the year.
- Among the many things the teams have to install are 22,860 lights on the Buena Vista Street Christmas tree, and a whopping 50,000 lights on the facade of "it's a small world" Holiday.
- See it all for yourself in the latest episode of Disney+ Insider, now streaming on Disney+.
More Holidays at the Disneyland Resort:
- Holidays at the Disneyland Resort are set to return this year from November 13 through January 6, 2027.
- Plenty of returning favorites are back this year, such as A Christmas Fantasy Parade, “it’s a small world" Holiday, and more.
- After taking last year off, World of Color: Season of Light returns to Disney California Adventure.
- Plenty of holiday merchandise has already begun to hit store shelves around the Resort, including a festive new Starbucks collection.
- And what would the holidays be without some delicious savory and sweet treats!
Be sure to stay tuned to Laughing Place for continuing coverage from the kickoff of the holiday season!
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