Disney Adventure World Reveals Additional Royalty in Disney Princess Cavalcade Along with Opening Date
Another daughter of a chief!
More details are coming out about the new Disney Princess Cavalcade coming to Disney Adventure World - including a new float reveal and the opening day for the new entertainment offering.
What's Happening:
- Devotees may recall that last month, Disney Adventure World announced the new Disney Princess Cavalcade coming to the park, and revealed the first float in the cavalcade will feature Moana.
- Today, on the 34th anniversary of Disneyland Paris, we're learning more about the new offering and when it will debut.
- Starting on July 24, guests visiting Disney Adventure World will be able to enjoy the brand new experience and see iconic Disney Princesses, celebrated for their courage and adventurous spirit. Four princesses, four worlds, four radically different stories - all with a shared, single goal of helping their community.
- We've already known about Moana's presence in the cavalcade, as she didn't hesitate to set sail and save the people of Motonui. Now, we're learning about a new float featuring Raya, from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Raya and the Last Dragon.
- Raya's quest to reunite the various fragments of the Dragon Stone has no other purpose than to save her people and bring together the different lands of Kumandra.
- The directors of the cavalcade have delved deep into the world of the original animated films and the traditions of the various countries represented to design the floats, outfits and choreography - itself created in collaboration with renowned choreographer Cécile Chaduteau.
- The cavalcade will start at the entrance of the future The Lion King-themed area and will make its way up to The Regal View Restaurant & Lounge before returning to its starting point.
- During the return trip, guests will experience an interactive sequence where the Princesses greet with the public. Moana will teach a number of moves inspired by traditional Pacific Islands dance, while Raya will demonstrate moves inspired by martial arts.
- Two original songs were specially produced for the event – one to accompany the cavalcade and another for the stops. They were written by a group of songwriters including Chris Sernel, who previously delighted us with ‘Ready for the Ride’, written for the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris, and for the show Alice and the Queen of Hearts – Back to Wonderland.
- For this cavalcade, it’s a completely different musical experience, with infectious energy and inspiring lyrics, peppered with quotations from the Princesses’ musical themes. All the music was recorded last November in Nashville with some of the finest musicians in the city.
What They're Saying:
- Matteo Borghi, show director: "Françoise Baffioni and I were inspired by the idea of adventure as expressed at Disney Adventure World. There can be no true journey, quest or exploration unless you are firmly rooted in your community and culture. This approach is typical of Disney and that’s the spirit in which we imagined this story.”
- Françoise Baffioni, show director: “It’s a way of bringing Adventure Way to life as a whole. All along the avenue that runs from World Premiere Plaza to The Regal View Restaurant & Lounge, you’ll find all kinds of entertainment.”
A Whole New Adventure:
- Late last month, we saw the official debut of Disney Adventure World with the grand opening of both World of Frozen and the new Adventure Way - the home of the new cavalcade.
- Formerly known as the Walt Disney Studios Park, the sister park to the Paris original is taking on a new life, immersing guests into the various worlds of the Walt Disney Company, and the new cavalcade is part of that effort as it rolls through the new Adventure Way.
- Adventure Way serves as a beautiful promenade that is lined with smaller attractions, restaurants, and more, including the Rapoince Tangled Spin, and the new upcoming swings attraction themed to Pixar's Up.
- While we don't know the exact route for sure, we're excited to see the new cavalcade making its way through the beautiful new areas of the park.
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