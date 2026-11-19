The Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend is coming to Walt Disney World early next year, and those who will be competing now know what they're running for. The medals for the event have been unveiled.

What's Happening:

runDisney has shared the Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend medals on Instagram. The event, presented by AdventHealth, takes place February 25 through March 1, 2027.

As Laughing Place previously reported, each race has its own princess theme, and each medal will display its associated Princess doing the run as well.

Disney Princess 5K: Tiana, February 26.

Disney Princess 10K: Snow White, February 27.

Disney Princess Half Marathon: Jasmine, February 28.

Disney Fairy Tale Challenge: Ariel. Participants complete both the 10K and half marathon for a combined 19.3 miles.

If you're interested in running, there is some bad news: all races are sold out.

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