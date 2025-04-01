Disney Solitaire Mobile App Set to Release this Month, Pre-Registration is Open Now

We are just a few weeks away from the release of Disney Solitaire. Find out how you can pre-register for the new mobile app today.

What’s Happening:

Solitaire has been a popular computer game and mobile game for decades. The virtual version of the solo card game has helped generations of people pass the time.

Now, Disney is launching their own take on the popular card game with a new app called Disney Solitaire.

Releasing on April 17th, the app is set to transform the classic game into an exciting and magical gaming experience.

Featuring over 1500 levels, each round will take players into the fantastical worlds of Disney and Pixar.

While playing through the game, players will unlock postcards of iconic scenes from films like Peter Pan, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast

You’ll also be able to interact with characters like Aladdin, Elsa, Moana

Developer SuperPlay is also spicing up the gameplay with the addition of unique power-ups and cards that will allow players to strategize differently.

While the game isn’t quite out yet, fans looking to play the game can pre-register at the Apple App Store Google Play Store

The game is free-to-play, but is expected to offer microtransactions.

The game is currently soft launched in certain regions, but is officially arriving worldwide on April 17th.

This is SuperPlay’s first collaboration with Disney. The developer is also known for their popular Dice Dreams and Domino Dreams applications.

Disney is no stranger to mobile game crossovers.

Since the launch of Where’s My Water? in 2011, Disney went on to release several major hit mobile games like Disney Magic Kingdoms, Disney Emoji Blitz, Disney Tsum Tsum, Disney Crossy Road and more.

The latest of which is the Disney Pixel RPG,

While you are waiting for Disney Solitaire to come out, check out some of Disney’s other mobile games.

