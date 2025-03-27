Visual Novel Game "Disney Villains Cursed Café" Available Now
Step into a world where every cup holds a secret and every sip can change a destiny
In today's Nintendo Direct presentation, Disney Games and Bloom Digital Media announced their new visual novel game, Disney Villains Cursed Café, for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.
What's Happening:
- In the latest Nintendo Direct, Disney Games and Bloom Digital Media announced Disney Villains Cursed Café, a potion-brewing visual novel featuring a modern twist on Disney Villains.
- The game is now available worldwide for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and GOG, priced at $14.99.
- As a potionista, you take charge of a rundown coffee shop that transforms into a magical potion café.
- Engage with iconic Disney villains like Cruella de Vil, the Evil Queen, Gaston, Captain Hook, Jafar, Maleficent, and Ursula, and discover their modern ambitions.
- Disney Villains Cursed Café provides a captivating gaming experience for gamers and Disney fans alike, showcasing stunning artwork and engaging narratives with a touch of alchemy.
- Players can navigate witty, text-driven storylines that explore the lives of iconic villains and their modern schemes.
- Using ingredients from Yzma, participants can create potions to satisfy the villains' ambitions while uncovering the café's intriguing secrets.
Key Features
Potion Brewing and Disney Villains with a Modern Twist:
- As the new Potionista, you will create magical drinks for iconic characters like Cruella de Vil, the Evil Queen, Gaston, Captain Hook, Jafar, Maleficent, and Ursula, all reimagined in a modern, enchanting atmosphere.
Visual Novel:
- Uncover the motivations behind their ambitions. Will Gaston aim to impress his golfing friends?
- Can Hook captivate the community theater audience?
- Will Maleficent gain social media fame?
- Is Ursula on the path to reality TV stardom?
- Explore and influence these villains' stories through potion crafting in this engaging visual novel, where every ingredient is vital.
Multiple Endings:
- Every sip reveals new opportunities. Each villain presents a demand, but their true desires may differ.
- By using enchanted ingredients from your café and the brewing machine, you can create magical potions that meet their requests or fulfill their real needs.
- With Yzma's help, you'll find upgraded ingredients to craft superior elixirs that can change their stories. Will your potions provide insight, bravery, or turmoil?
Gifts:
- Customize your café with gifts inspired by villains and showcase your story accomplishments.
What They're Saying:
- Sonoko Ishioka, Executive Director, Product Development, Disney Games: “The expert storytellers at Bloom concocted an enchanting blend of the familiar and the unexpected for fans of Disney Villains and visual novel enthusiasts alike. These infamous ne'er-do-wells like Ursula, The Evil Queen and Gaston will need help navigating the perils of the modern world."
- Miriam Verburg, CEO, Bloom Digital Media: “If you had told me in 2020 that I’d be leading a team of creative superstars to write a new chapter in the lives of my favorite Disney Villains, I wouldn’t have believed it. This is an opportunity that comes once in a lifetime and we’ve worked so hard to do right by the Villains and everything they mean to Disney fans worldwide."
