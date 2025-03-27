Visual Novel Game "Disney Villains Cursed Café" Available Now

Step into a world where every cup holds a secret and every sip can change a destiny

In today's Nintendo Direct presentation, Disney Games and Bloom Digital Media announced their new visual novel game, Disney Villains Cursed Café, for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

What's Happening:

  • In the latest Nintendo Direct, Disney Games and Bloom Digital Media announced Disney Villains Cursed Café, a potion-brewing visual novel featuring a modern twist on Disney Villains.
  • The game is now available worldwide for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and GOG, priced at $14.99.
  • Enter a realm where each cup hides a mystery and every sip can change fate.
  • As a potionista, you take charge of a rundown coffee shop that transforms into a magical potion café.
  • Engage with iconic Disney villains like Cruella de Vil, the Evil Queen, Gaston, Captain Hook, Jafar, Maleficent, and Ursula, and discover their modern ambitions.
  • Disney Villains Cursed Café provides a captivating gaming experience for gamers and Disney fans alike, showcasing stunning artwork and engaging narratives with a touch of alchemy.
  • Players can navigate witty, text-driven storylines that explore the lives of iconic villains and their modern schemes.
  • Using ingredients from Yzma, participants can create potions to satisfy the villains' ambitions while uncovering the café's intriguing secrets.

Key Features

Potion Brewing and Disney Villains with a Modern Twist: 

  • Enter the Cursed Café, where every cup holds a mystery and each sip can change fate.
  • As the new Potionista, you will create magical drinks for iconic characters like Cruella de Vil, the Evil Queen, Gaston, Captain Hook, Jafar, Maleficent, and Ursula, all reimagined in a modern, enchanting atmosphere.

Visual Novel: 

  • Uncover the motivations behind their ambitions. Will Gaston aim to impress his golfing friends?
  • Can Hook captivate the community theater audience?
  • Will Maleficent gain social media fame?
  • Is Ursula on the path to reality TV stardom?
  • Explore and influence these villains' stories through potion crafting in this engaging visual novel, where every ingredient is vital.

Multiple Endings: 

  • Every sip reveals new opportunities. Each villain presents a demand, but their true desires may differ.
  • By using enchanted ingredients from your café and the brewing machine, you can create magical potions that meet their requests or fulfill their real needs.
  • With Yzma's help, you'll find upgraded ingredients to craft superior elixirs that can change their stories. Will your potions provide insight, bravery, or turmoil?

Gifts: 

  • Customize your café with gifts inspired by villains and showcase your story accomplishments.

What They're Saying:

  • Sonoko Ishioka, Executive Director, Product Development, Disney Games: “The expert storytellers at Bloom concocted an enchanting blend of the familiar and the unexpected for fans of Disney Villains and visual novel enthusiasts alike. These infamous ne'er-do-wells like Ursula, The Evil Queen and Gaston will need help navigating the perils of the modern world."
  • Miriam Verburg, CEO, Bloom Digital Media: “If you had told me in 2020 that I’d be leading a team of creative superstars to write a new chapter in the lives of my favorite Disney Villains, I wouldn’t have believed it. This is an opportunity that comes once in a lifetime and we’ve worked so hard to do right by the Villains and everything they mean to Disney fans worldwide."

More Disney Video Game News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy