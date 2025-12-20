Dine Sans Wine: Maria & Enzo's Announces Dry January Return of Their Functional Friday Dinner Event

After the holidays, it’s always nice to focus on your health after eating and drinking yourself sick. At Disney Springs’ Maria & Enzo’s, a returning event will offer guests a delicious journey of flavor, sans alcohol.

What’s Happening:

Nothing is better than a really great meal, and Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs has an amazing opportunity to dine sans wine this Dry January.

Back for a second year, Maria & Enzo’s is hosting a special Aplós Pairing Event combining their delicious Italian faire with carefully crafted nonalcoholic cocktail pairings.

The Functional Friday Dinner, which is set to take place on January 9th at 7PM is a multi-course experience featuring grilled shrimp, house-made pasta, and citrus semifreddo alongside the NA beverages.

Using the botanical Aplós bases, the cocktails combine housemade syrups, tinctures, and other premium ingredients to create a full dining experience without the pressure of drinking.

The limited event runs for $90 a person with tickets for the event available now.

Speaking of Walt Disney World Dining:

One of Disney’s most highly rated dining experiences has earned another honor.

Victoria & Albert’s at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort has consistently been placed on AAA’s highly exclusive Five Diamond list.

In fact, it has been on the list for 25 years.

Only about 1% of the 5,400 AAA Diamond restaurants receive the coveted Five Diamond ranking, which is reevaluated yearly.

In honor of the success, AAA has awarded Victoria & Albert’s the AAA Timeless Diamond status, honoring it as one of the longest running Five Diamond experiences available.

For those looking to take a trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Walt Disney World vacation needs.

Read More Walt Disney World:

Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning



