Clothing Brand Vuori Opens New Store in Disney Springs' Town Center

The store was announced early this summer.
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Those looking to grab some new athleisure apparel at Disney Springs are in luck, as Vuori officially opens their Walt Disney World location. 

What’s Happening:

  • Walt Disney World’s premier shopping destination Disney Springs has officially opened their newest store with Vuori. 
  • The brand specializes in performance apparel like leggings, running shorts, and other athleisure products that will be great for a workout or a casual day. 
  • Located in Town Center, Vuori officially opened today, October 16th. 
  • The store was first announced back in June.
  • Disney Springs announced the location's opening on Instagram, which you can check out below. 

  • Unlike other chains that have moved into Disney Springs, Vuori currently isn’t offering any Disney-exclusive products or designs, at least according to the comments on the post. 
  • Regardless, it’s great to see a new store open at Disney Springs!
  • For those looking to head to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is a roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the Parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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