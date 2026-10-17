Clothing Brand Vuori Opens New Store in Disney Springs' Town Center
The store was announced early this summer.
Those looking to grab some new athleisure apparel at Disney Springs are in luck, as Vuori officially opens their Walt Disney World location.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World’s premier shopping destination Disney Springs has officially opened their newest store with Vuori.
- The brand specializes in performance apparel like leggings, running shorts, and other athleisure products that will be great for a workout or a casual day.
- Located in Town Center, Vuori officially opened today, October 16th.
- The store was first announced back in June.
- Disney Springs announced the location's opening on Instagram, which you can check out below.
- Unlike other chains that have moved into Disney Springs, Vuori currently isn’t offering any Disney-exclusive products or designs, at least according to the comments on the post.
- Regardless, it’s great to see a new store open at Disney Springs!
- For those looking to head to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Walt Disney World:
- Photos: Four New Buzz Lightyear: Space Ranger Medallions Available at Magic Kingdom
- Photos: A Variety of New TRON Merchandise Enters the Grid at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom
- New Flavors Await: Dive Into Magic Kingdom's Latest Bites
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com