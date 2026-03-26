Behind Cascade of Lights: Check Out a Look at the Technical Side of Disney Adventure World's New Nighttime Spectacular

Cascade of Lights is set to debut to the public on March 29th.

Disney Adventure World is almost here, and Disney is giving fans a behind the scenes look at the reimagined park’s nighttime show Cascade of Lights.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris is almost ready to welcome guests into Disney Adventure World.

The reimagined second gate is set to open on March 29th, bringing in several new attractions, lands, and restaurants.

At the center of this massive expansion, which essentially doubles the size of the park, is a new lagoon known as Adventure Bay.

Adventure Bay is more than just a gorgeous new centerpiece, as it also hosts the park’s innovative new nighttime spectacular Cascade of Lights.

In a new episode of Disney Parks’ YouTube series Disney Unscripted, follow along with the Disney Live Entertainment teams and cast members as they prepare for cast member previews ahead of the show's launch.

Cascade of Lights is a major milestone for Disney Live Entertainment, features Disney’s first-ever use of aquatic drones.

The show combines hundreds of aquatic and aerial drones with projections, water screens, fountains, and pyrotechnics with visuals inspired by stories from Disney Animation Studios, including Moana, Mulan, and Zootopia.

Check out the full approximately 21 minute video below:

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