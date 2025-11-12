Disney Honored Veteran's Day with a New Video Spotlighting Veterans Who Work for the Company
The video focuses on cast members who work across many different divisions and locations, from the studio to Disney Parks.
For Veteran's Day this year, Disney released a new video honoring veterans who work within their company.
What's Happening:
- November 11 was Veterans Day and to mark the occasion, Disney released a new video entitled "Veterans Day, Every Day | This is Disney."
- The video focuses on veterans who work for Disney across various locations and departments, from Imagineering to the Magic Kingdom to Marvel Games, as they explain their military history and what their current Disney role is.
- The participants discuss their pride in both their service and in their jobs, and the history of Disney working hand in hand with veterans going back to Walt's days.
- Disney Parks also recently revealed their special ticket offers for veterans for 2026 and released their 2025 military-inspired merchandise collection. On Veteran's Day, there was also a special version of the traditional flag retreat ceremony at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.
