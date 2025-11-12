Disney Honored Veteran's Day with a New Video Spotlighting Veterans Who Work for the Company

The video focuses on cast members who work across many different divisions and locations, from the studio to Disney Parks.

For Veteran's Day this year, Disney released a new video honoring veterans who work within their company.

What's Happening:

  • November 11 was Veterans Day and to mark the occasion, Disney released a new video entitled "Veterans Day, Every Day | This is Disney."
  • The video focuses on veterans who work for Disney across various locations and departments, from Imagineering to the Magic Kingdom to Marvel Games, as they explain their military history and what their current Disney role is.
  • The participants discuss their pride in both their service and in their jobs, and the history of Disney working hand in hand with veterans going back to Walt's days.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
View all articles by Eric Goldman