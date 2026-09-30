Glow Up: Check Out The Disney Wonder's Recent Dry Dock Update

Going on a Disney Cruise Line vacation is not unlike visiting Disney Parks. And like Disney Parks, the various elements that make up the experience need to be refurbished, updated, and expanded over time in order to continue to meet guests expectations. DCL has given us a peek behind the curtain of how that is all done.

What's Happening:

Disney Cruise Line is giving fans a look behind the scenes at what happens when its ships are not at sea. The Disney Wonder recently completed a two-week stint in dry dock, and we have a look at what happened.

Disney touts the minor updates and improvements that took place over the 14-day period.

This includes replacing over 12 miles of carpet.

The Wonder also received a new hull coating, which is designed to reduce the ship's environmental impact. DCL has been recognized for its sustainability efforts.

The Disney Wonder, Fantasy, and Magic have all seen updates recently, including an updated Edge club.

Improvements were also made to non-guest spaces. The crew dining location was also reimagined

Check out a look at the work in action: View this post on Instagram

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