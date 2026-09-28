Here's When the Disney Believe Livestream is Happening

Don't miss all the news on Disney Cruise Line's next ship.

Disney Cruise Line has been expanding at a breakneck pace, and it isn't slowing down anytime soon. The Disney Adventure only just launched, but focus is now shifting to the next ship in the fleet, the Disney Believe. And now we know exactly when all (or at least most) of our questions about the new ship will be answered.

What's Happening:

Back in July, Disney revealed plans for a major livestream event on Disney Believe in October.

That livestream has now been given a time, as it will launch at 4:30 P.M. ET on October 7, 2026.

The livestream will be available via YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

The event is teasing "all the details" about the new ship, including the ship's homeport, itineraries, new venues, and entertainment.

Major details that were already revealed bout the ship at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event include the ship's stern image, which will include Woody and Buzz, the bow image of Tinker Bell, and the Grand Hall statue, which will be Moana.

It was also confirmed that Disney franchises including Frozen, Encanto, and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will inspire different elements of the ship, but it's the specifics we will likely get during the livestream.

The Believe is the fourth DCL shop in the Wish class. As such, we have a general idea of the sorts of announcements we will get. The themes of the various lounges, the AquaMouse slide, and what live entertainment will appear will be the most hotly anticipated announcements.

Laughing Place will be covering the event, so please be here on October 7.

More Disney Cruise Line News: