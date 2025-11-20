Full Schedule Released for Disneyland After Dark 2026 Events at Disneyland Resort

Get ready to stay up late at the Happiest Place On Earth! This morning we got the surprise announcement from Disneyland Resort President Thomas Mazloum of a new event called Disneyland After Dark: 70 Years of Favorites coming in 2026, but the resort also released a full list of dates for other returning Disneyland After Dark events. More details below.

Disneyland Resort has released the full schedule of Disneyland After Dark after-hours ticketed events for 2026.

after-hours ticketed events for 2026. Sweethearts' Nite will take place on Thursday, January 22nd, Sunday, January 25th, Tuesday, January 27th, Tuesday, February 3rd, Thursday, February 5th, Sunday, February 8th, Tuesday, February 10th, Thursday, February 12th, and Tuesday, February 17th.

will take place on Thursday, January 22nd, Sunday, January 25th, Tuesday, January 27th, Tuesday, February 3rd, Thursday, February 5th, Sunday, February 8th, Tuesday, February 10th, Thursday, February 12th, and Tuesday, February 17th. 70 Years of Favorites will take place on Tuesday, March 3rd and Thursday, March 5th.

will take place on Tuesday, March 3rd and Thursday, March 5th. Disney Channel Nite will take place on Sunday, April 12th, Tuesday, April 14th, and Thursday, April 16th.

will take place on Sunday, April 12th, Tuesday, April 14th, and Thursday, April 16th. Star Wars Nite will take place on Tuesday, April 28th, Thursday, April 30th, Monday, May the 4th (Be with You), and Wednesday, May 6th.

will take place on Tuesday, April 28th, Thursday, April 30th, Monday, May the 4th (Be with You), and Wednesday, May 6th. Pride Nite will take place on Tuesday, June 16th and Thursday, June 18th.

Sweethearts' Nite entertainment will include the Celebrate Love Cavalcade down the Disneyland parade route, the live show Once Upon a Dream - A Musical Journey Through the Disney Songbook , Disney Duets karaoke in the Golden Horseshoe Saloon, and a Valentine's Dance Party hosted by Daisy Duck and Donald Duck in Tomorrowland.

down the Disneyland parade route, the live show , karaoke in the Golden Horseshoe Saloon, and a hosted by Daisy Duck and Donald Duck in Tomorrowland. As always, scenic photo backdrops , exclusive merchandise , and specialty themed food will be available at all of these Disneyland After Dark events. Sweetheart's Nite is adding a new triple berry slushy with a Mickey-shaped glow cube at Galactic Grill.

, , and will be available at all of these Disneyland After Dark events. Sweetheart's Nite is adding a new at Galactic Grill. Tickets for Sweethearts' Nite will become available on Tuesday, December 9th at 9:00 AM for Inspire Magic Key holders, then at 9:00 AM on Wednesday, December 10th for all other Magic Key holders. The general public will be able to purchase tickets beginning Thursday, December 11th at 9:00 AM via Disneyland Resort's official website.

Additional information and on-sale dates for the other Disneyland After Dark events will be revealed at a later date.

