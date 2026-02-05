Mayor of Main Street: Disneyland Honors Frank the Porch Potato with New Bench Plaque

Frank passed away back in August at the age of 79.

Longtime Disneyland guest Frank the Porch Potato has been honored with a new plaque at his favorite spot on Main Street, U.S.A.



What’s Happening:

For several decades, Frank the Porch Potato could be found hanging out and greeting guests on the porch of Fargo’s Palm Parlor.

The facade featured several places to hangout and relax on Main Street, U.S.A. and Frank was a staple at that spot.

The unofficial Disneyland icon unfortunately passed away back in August 2025 at the age of 79, but the Disneyland Historical Society decided he deserved a permanent spot on the porch.

The bench where Frank used to sit temporarily disappeared, but quickly returned with a new plaque honoring one of his go to mantras: “Every day is my best day.”

For Disneyland regulars, this has been a really great way to relive the memories of Frank, who could often be seen fist bumping friends every morning.

Take the time to check out the plaque next time you are visiting the Disneyland Resort to honor the Mayor of Main Street.

Read More Disneyland Resort: