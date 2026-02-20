Disneyland Resort Reiterates That Park Reservation System is Here to Stay
Both Magic Key and ticket holders are required to make park reservations.
Disneyland Resort has stated that, while park-hopping limitations will be lifted later this year, the park reservation system is here to stay.
What’s Happening:
- Prior to 2020, all you needed to show up to Disneyland Resort was a valid park ticket or annual pass for a day of magic at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.
- Upon the parks’ 2021 reopening, the resort implemented a new reservation system, requiring guests to commit to the specific days and parks they were planning to visit.
- When Magic Key passes were introduced later down the line, they, too, utilized the same reservation system requiring guests to plan their adventures in advance.
- Well, Disneyland has stated that Park Reservations will remain in place for the forseeable future.
- While dreaded by fans, especially Magic Key holders looking to take an impromptu trip to the parks, Disney states that the system has been incredibly helpful for managing crowds and planning for proper staffing.
- For those purchasing tickets, getting a park reservation isn’t much of a challenge with most days available.
- Magic Key holders, however, have had challenges booking theme park reservations since their introduction.
- The challenge even led to a lawsuit, which was settled back in 2023.
My Thoughts:
- As a longtime Disneyland Annual Passholder, it is hard to argue that crowds have been more consistent since the implementation of reservations.
- Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, visiting on certain days, especially days before large blackout periods, were often a nightmare.
- Friday evenings in particular were always a mess, with families piling into the park for an early weekend kickoff.
- However, I think many fans miss being able to pop into the park for a quick bite and a few rides.
- Disney did note that park hopping will soon no longer be limited during the operating day, also sharing that the move is a part of several smaller changes designed to improve the guest experience.
- Who knows, maybe Disney will give Magic Key holders a certain number of “drop in” days, providing a touch of freedom to the rigid system?
