Disney Shares Special Video Honoring Disneyland's Longstanding Relationship with U.S. Military
The video also features quotes from Walt Disney himself.
Disney has shared a video showcasing 70 years of honoring U.S. military members (past or present) at Disneyland and beyond.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has shared a special video showcasing one of their most honored traditions, the daily Flag Retreat that has taken place at Disneyland for almost 70 years.
- The video places a special emphasis on how Disney honors Veterans during this ceremony, showing many appearances by military corp at the park over the years. The video shows more than just Disneyland though, with Walt Disney World locations as well.
- The video also features Walt Disney himself commenting on America, calling it the most beautiful country in the world, and a bit from his opening day speech at Disneyland, that it was dedicated to the ideals, the dreams, and the hard facts that have created America.
- White the video was posted today, just ahead of Independence Day in the United States, the video focuses strongly on the military and our veterans.
- Check it out below.
- Earlier this year on Veteran’s Day, Disneyland welcomed the 300th Army Band from the U.S. Army, who were invited to participate in a special Disneyland Flag Retreat Ceremony that took place on June 14th, as part of Flag Day celebrations at the park.
- For more about this year’s special ceremonies, be sure to head over to our post here, where we covered events at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.
