New Shoulder Plushie Collection Debuts on Main Street U.S.A. at Disneyland Paris

A new destination for shoulder plushie fans has arrived at Disneyland Paris! Plaza East Boutique on Main Street, U.S.A., has unveiled a brand-new dedicated corner featuring an impressive assortment of shoulder plushies, giving guests an easy way to find some of their favorite characters all in one place.

What’s Happening:

The new area brings together a wide variety of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars characters, with plushies designed to sit on guests’ shoulders and tag along as they explore the parks.

To celebrate the opening, Disneyland Paris is offering a special limited-time price on shoulder plushies across the resort. For just two weeks, shoulder plushies are available for €20 instead of the regular €25, giving guests a chance to pick up one of these popular accessories at a €5 discount.

The new shoulder plushie area is located inside Plaza East Boutique on Main Street, U.S.A., making it a convenient stop for guests looking to add a character companion to their park-day outfits.

Based on the newly revealed display, the assortment includes a particularly extensive lineup of characters. Guests can expect to find favorites such as Sebastian, Angel, Stitch, Abu, Zero, Pascal, Groot, Slinky Dog, Zazu, Chip and Dale, Tinker Bell, and Hei Hei.

The selection also includes characters from across Disney and Pixar, including Buzz Lightyear, Émile, the Cheshire Cat, Jiminy Cricket, Lotso, Joy, Nemo, Pua, and Bruni.

Fans of Zootopia can look for Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, while The Nightmare Before Christmas is represented by Jack Skellington. Star Wars fans can also find Grogu and Spider-Bot, adding a galaxy far, far away to the shoulder plushie lineup.

The shoulder plushies have become a popular way for Disney Parks guests to incorporate their favorite characters into their park outfits without carrying around a traditional plush throughout the day. The designs can sit on a guest’s shoulder, creating a fun companion that comes along for attractions, shopping, dining, and photos.

Guests visiting Disneyland Paris during the promotion can find the new collection at Plaza East Boutique on Main Street, U.S.A. Just remember to keep an eye on the two-week promotional window if you want to take advantage of the €20 price.

Whether you choose Stitch, Angel, Grogu, Jack Skellington, Judy Hopps, Buzz Lightyear, or one of the many other characters available, these tiny companions are ready to join you for a day around Disneyland Paris.

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