Say "Bye Bye Bye" Millennials: Walt Disney World's Frozen Sing-Along Pays Homage to *NSYNC
"I want to see you out that door" meets "Love is An Open Door."
Millennials and boyband fans visiting Walt Disney World resort got a fun throwback surprise during the Frozen Sing-Along, as two performers broke into iconic *NSYNC choreography.
- Over at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, guests are invited to jump into a hilariously fun journey through the music of Disney’s Frozen with the For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration.
- The attraction, which replaced the American Idol experience back in 2014, is hosted by two official Arendell historians as they traverse the fan-favorite tale of the 2013 Walt Disney Animation Studios.
- While appearances from Princess Anna, Queen Elsa, and Kristoff happen during the show, these historians are the stars of For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration.
- Thanks to TikTok user Melissaleigh, we got a hilarious look at the Arendelle historians taking on some classic Y2K boyband choreography.
- Taking inspiration from *NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye," the pair incorporated part of the music video's iconic dance moves during the “Love is An Open Door" section of the show.
- Funny enough, two of *NSYNC’s members have a deep history with the Walt Disney World park.
- The 1990s iteration of The Mickey Mouse Club shot at the park, which saw band members JC Chasez and Justin Timberlake as a part of the cast.
- In addition to the two 2000s superstars, Britney Spears, Ryan Gosling, and Christina Aguilera also made their start in the Disney series.
