Say "Bye Bye Bye" Millennials: Walt Disney World's Frozen Sing-Along Pays Homage to *NSYNC

"I want to see you out that door" meets "Love is An Open Door."

Millennials and boyband fans visiting Walt Disney World resort got a fun throwback surprise during the Frozen Sing-Along, as two performers broke into iconic *NSYNC choreography.

What’s Happening:

Over at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Frozen with the For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration

with the The attraction, which replaced the American Idol

While appearances from Princess Anna, Queen Elsa, and Kristoff happen during the show, these historians are the stars of For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration.

Thanks to TikTok user Melissaleigh

Taking inspiration from *NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye," the pair incorporated part of the music video's iconic dance moves during the “Love is An Open Door" section of the show.

Definitely make sure to check out the video.

Funny enough, two of *NSYNC’s members have a deep history with the Walt Disney World park.

The 1990s iteration of The Mickey Mouse Club shot at the park, which saw band members JC Chasez and Justin Timberlake as a part of the cast.

shot at the park, which saw band members JC Chasez and Justin Timberlake as a part of the cast. In addition to the two 2000s superstars, Britney Spears, Ryan Gosling, and Christina Aguilera also made their start in the Disney series.

For those looking to take a trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Walt Disney World vacation needs.

Read More Walt Disney World: