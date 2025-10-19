Say "Bye Bye Bye" Millennials: Walt Disney World's Frozen Sing-Along Pays Homage to *NSYNC

"I want to see you out that door" meets "Love is An Open Door."
by |
Tags: , , ,

Millennials and boyband fans visiting Walt Disney World resort got a fun throwback surprise during the Frozen Sing-Along, as two performers broke into iconic *NSYNC choreography.

Photo: Melissaleigh on TikTok
Photo: Melissaleigh on TikTok

What’s Happening:

  • Over at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, guests are invited to jump into a hilariously fun journey through the music of Disney’s Frozen with the For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration.
  • The attraction, which replaced the American Idol experience back in 2014, is hosted by two official Arendell historians as they traverse the fan-favorite tale of the 2013 Walt Disney Animation Studios.
  • While appearances from Princess Anna, Queen Elsa, and Kristoff happen during the show, these historians are the stars of For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration.
  • Thanks to TikTok user Melissaleigh, we got a hilarious look at the Arendelle historians taking on some classic Y2K boyband choreography.
  • Taking inspiration from *NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye," the pair incorporated part of the music video's iconic dance moves during the “Love is An Open Door" section of the show.
  • Definitely make sure to check out the video.

@melissaleighh

This one is for the millennials 🫶🏻 #hollywoodstudios #frozensingalong #nsync #byebyebye #disneyhumor

♬ original sound - Melissaleigh

  • Funny enough, two of *NSYNC’s members have a deep history with the Walt Disney World park.
  • The 1990s iteration of The Mickey Mouse Club shot at the park, which saw band members JC Chasez and Justin Timberlake as a part of the cast.
  • In addition to the two 2000s superstars, Britney Spears, Ryan Gosling, and Christina Aguilera also made their start in the Disney series.
  • For those looking to take a trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Walt Disney World vacation needs.

Read More Walt Disney World:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber