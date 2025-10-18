Meet Ariel Temporarily Relocating from Walt Disney Presents to Echo Lake at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Ariel’s on the move at Disney’s Hollywood Studios later this month!
Over two years since first debuting inside Walt Disney Presents, the live-action iteration of Ariel will be on the move at Disney’s Hollywood Studios – albeit it temporarily.
What’s Happening:
- Meet Ariel at Walt Disney Presents will be temporarily unavailable to guests beginning Tuesday, October 28th.
- During this time, guests will still be able to meet with Ariel over at Echo Lake, near 50's Prime Time Cafe.
- As the Walt Disney World website specifically states that this move is temporary, it's likely that Ariel will make her way back to Walt Disney Presents at some point in the future.
- This move comes as much work is taking place in the Animation Courtyard area to prepare for next year’s return of The Magic of Disney Animation.
- Walls have gone up around much of Animation Courtyard, with guests viewing the finale of Walt Disney Presents (whether it be One Man’s Dream or a film preview of a coming feature) having to walk out through the doors they came in and back into the exhibit space.
- The Ariel meet & greet has been a part of our world since the debut of the live-action version of The Little Mermaid in May 2023. The space replaced what was formerly a meet & greet with Mike and Sully from Monsters Inc.
- Next door, guests can still enjoy the new The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure, a stage show inspired by the classic animated film.
