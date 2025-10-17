Honey, I Shrunk Figment: Journey Into Imagination Animatronic Replaced with Smaller Figure

F-I-G-M-E-N-T, You can see things differently!

One of the main Journey Into Imagination with Figment figures has been replaced, giving the fan-favorite character an interesting new look.

What’s Happening:

On a recent trip to EPCOT, Laughing Place had a chance to check out the altered Figment figure on Journey Into Imagination with Figment.

The more stout and spacey looking figure quietly replaced the main figure recently, surprising many fans as they turned the corner towards the upside down room segment.



Check out a picture of the normal figure as a comparison.

Some are speculating that this is actually an old figure from the previous iteration of the ride, which would be a cool piece of Disney history, even if he looks a little uncanny at the moment.

The turtle neck sweater also looks ginormous on the presumably temporary figure.

Some fans are speculating that this also might be a temporary change for switching over Figment into his Christmas sweater.

However, that hasn’t involved the figures removal in the past.

Since the temporary figure arrived without the holiday sweater, it would make sense that the normal Figment figure will return in time for the Holidays at Walt Disney World.

Next From the Imagination of Imagineers — Zootopia: Better Zoogether!:

With just three weeks away until the attraction’s opening, Walt Disney World has shared a new poster for Zootopia: Better Zoogether! feature fan-favorite characters from the film including Nick and Judy sporting their CarrotVision 3D glasses.

Taking place on Zoogether Day, guests will be able to jump into the Zootopia action with scents, original characters, and an epic finale featuring Gazelle’s “Try Everything."

Zootopia: Better Zoogether! is set to open on November 7th, 2025.

For those looking to head to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place Recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Walt Disney World vacation needs.

Read More Walt Disney World: