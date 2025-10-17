New Core runDisney Collection To Debut At Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend

Ready, set, shop! A fresh lineup of race-day gear and stylish souvenirs are coming to the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo.

The race to new merch begins now! A new core runDisney collection is making its debut at the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo during Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend.

What’s Happening:

  • The new core runDisney collection is at the starting line, and it’s making its debut at the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo during the Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend.
  • This is the first chance for fans and runners alike to get their hands on the fresh gear, from race-day essentials to stylish souvenirs.
  • In a video from runDisney on Instagram, we were given a preview of the new items.

  • The new core runDisney collection includes:
    • runDisney lug Water Bottle Holder
    • runDisney lug Crossbody Bag
    • runDisney lug Shoulder Bag
    • Graduated Compression Socks
    • Spirit Jersey
    • Tracksuits
    • And More!
  • In the video, Cast Member, K-M, mentioned how they take guest feedback to heart and listen to your suggestions to make those products a reality.
  • The runDisney Health & Fitness Expo will be open Thursday through Friday during Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend at the following times:
    • Thursday, October 23, 2025 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
    • Friday, October 24, 2025 12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
    • Saturday, October 25, 2025 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM

More runDisney News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com