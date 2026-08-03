Photos: Disneyland Memories Come Alive with the Logo Mania Merchandise Line
The merch line was released earlier this summer at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.
Disney’s Logo Mania merchandise line has arrived at Disneyland Resort, celebrating fan-favorite memories in a gorgeously color-coded collection.
What’s Happening:
- Back in June, Disney Parks Blog revealed a brand new collection of merchandise arriving at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World in celebration of the sights, sounds, attractions, and feelings of a Disney Parks vacation.
- While the Logo Mania line of merchandise has been available to guests for about a month and a half, Laughing Place had the chance to check out the merchandise at Downtown Disney’s World of Disney.
- The collection features monotone collections each themed to a different important part of the Disney Parks experience.
- Currently, Disneyland has four of the six different colors available, with the yellow Popcorn on Main Street and black Parks After Dark offerings no longer being available at the time we were at the store.
- But there are still four fun color options to explore so let’s take a look!
Blue (Last Day of Trip Blues)
Sweatshirt ($69.99)
Ears ($36.99)
Monorail Keychain ($14.99) Candle ($34.99) Necklace ($29.99)
Tote Bag Sticker ($5.99)
Notebook ($24.99)
Mickey nuiMOs Plush ($22.99)
Green (Tiki Tiki Tiki Room)
Leaf Keychain ($14.99) Magnet ($11.99)
Disneyland Necklace ($29.99)
Candle – Grapefruit, Bergamot ($34.99)
Tote Bag Sticker ($5.99)
Bag Charm ($29.99)
Notebook ($24.99)
Sweatshirt ($69.99)
Ears ($36.99)
Pink (Fantasyland Feels)
Notebook ($24.99)
Tote Bag Sticker ($5.99) Magnet ($11.99)
Dice Keychain ($14.99)
Fantasyland Feels Keychain ($14.99)
Necklace ($29.99)
Mug ($16.99) Water Bottle ($44.99) Ears ($36.99) Backpack ($49.99) Throw ($44.99)
Candle ($34.99)
Mickey nuiMOs Plush ($22.99)
Sweatshirt ($69.99)
Orange (Park Hopper)
Pencil Set ($9.99)
Notebook ($24.99)
Water Bottle (Mini: $24.99, Full: $44.99)
Mug ($16.99)
Disneyland Keychain ($11.99)
Park Hopper Keychain ($14.99)
Safety Cone Keychain ($14.99)
Magnet ($11.99)
Pencil Bag ($19.99)
Disneyland Necklace ($29.99)
Headband Sticker ($5.99)
Bag Charm ($29.99)
Tote Bag ($54.99)
Backpack ($49.99)
Throw ($44.99)
Mickey nuiMOs Plush ($22.99)
Crossbody ($39.99)
- This collection isn’t available on Disney Store, so you’ll have to visit Disneyland Resort to pick up these items.
- For those looking to head to the Happiest Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Disneyland Resort:
- Downtown Disney Is Celebrating Hulu Animayhem This Month
- New Trailer for Latest Leslie Iwerks Doc, "Disney Worldbuilders" Arrives Ahead of D23 and Disney+ Debut
- Photos/Video: Disneyland Hotel Gets Ready for "Camp Rock 3" with Special Activation
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
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