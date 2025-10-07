Mariachi Cobre’s Esteban Carrillo Honored with Walt Disney Legacy Award

For more than four decades, the heart and soul of Jalisco, Mexico, has been echoing across EPCOT thanks to the world-famous Mariachi Cobre and Esteban Carrillo, whose incredible career has now been honored with the prestigious Walt Disney Legacy Award.

What’s Happening:

Since EPCOT’s opening day on October 1, 1982, Mariachi Cobre has been delighting millions of guests with the warm melodies of traditional Mexican folk music.

Recently, Esteban Carrillo, co-founder and director of the group, joins a special group of cast members honored with the prestigious Walt Disney Legacy Award.

This peer-nominated award recognizes cast members who embody Walt Disney’s timeless values: Dream, Create, Inspire. Over four decades, Esteban has touched the lives of both guests and cast members, known for his ever-present smile and infectious joy.

About Esteban Carrillo:

Esteban’s connection with Disney began long before EPCOT, performing as part of a youth mariachi group at Disneyland in 1968. He even had the unique experience of flying on Walt Disney’s personal plane, a memory he describes as “like a dream."

With over 50 years of sharing mariachi music and Mexican-American culture, Esteban has inspired countless musicians. Rene Aguirre Garcia, a Mariachi Cobre member, recalls admiring Esteban growing up and never imagining he would one day play alongside him.

In 2022, Esteban inspired one of five Mariachi Forever stamps released by the U.S. Postal Service, celebrating the global cultural importance of mariachi music.

Known for mentoring newer members of the band and creating magical moments for guests, Esteban credits his success to the entire Mariachi Cobre group. His cheerful confidence and signature smile make EPCOT feel like home for all visitors.

From mentoring young musicians to sharing special songs with guests, Esteban Carrillo exemplifies the joy, culture, and spirit of Mariachi Cobre.

What They’re Saying:

Esteban Carrillo, Mariachi Cobre Co-Founder and Legacy Award Honoree: “It’s quite an honor. I’m very proud they’re putting mariachi out there to a bigger demographic to promote our music and our culture."

Rene Aguirre Garcia, Mariachi Cobre member: “As a kid, he was one of my idols. I never thought I’d be playing alongside him, but the last few years have been a dream come true." “He goes above and beyond for all of our guests here at EPCOT and embodies exactly what Walt Disney wanted a cast member to be like."



