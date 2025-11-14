First Look: Rapunzel’s Tower Joins Storybook Land Canal Boats at Disneyland
Best day ever! Storybook Land Canal Boats will reopen tomorrow, November 14, with "Tangled" addition.
Disneyland just dropped a first look at its newest fairytale addition to Storybook Land, and it’s guaranteed to make Tangled fans swoon!
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Resort has unveiled the first enchanting look at the brand-new miniature Rapunzel’s Tower straight from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Tangled, coming to Storybook Land Canal Boats.
- The reveal, shared today across the official @DisneyParks social channels, gives fans a glimpse at the latest whimsical addition to the attraction’s tiny fairytale realms.
- Debuting as part of a refreshed scene, the tower captures all the charm of Rapunzel’s iconic hideaway, complete with Rapunzel’s easel and paints at the foot of the tower.
- Storybook Land Canal Boats has long been known for honoring Disney’s animated legacy through intricate miniatures, and this newest update continues the tradition by bringing a modern fairytale into the fold.
- The attraction officially reopens tomorrow, Friday November 14, 2025.
About Storybookland Canal Boats:
- Since opening in 1956, Storybook Land Canal Boats has been one of Disneyland’s most charming and enduring attractions.
- What began as “Canal Boats of the World” during the park’s inaugural year was reimagined just a year later into the beloved miniature-filled fairytale voyage guests know today.
- The attraction takes riders through meticulously designed scale models of iconic Disney locales, from the Dwarfs’ cottage to Prince Eric’s seaside castle, each crafted with Imagineering’s signature attention to detail. Over the decades, Storybook Land has quietly evolved, adding new scenes as Disney Animation introduced new classics. Notable additions have included the inclusion of Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, and Frozen, and Tangled villages.
