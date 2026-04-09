Photos: Tokyo DisneySea's American Waterfront Receives Food & Wine Festival Makeover

Food & Wine runs from April 15th through June 30th, 2026.
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Tokyo DisneySea Food & Wine Festival is almost back for its third year, and themed decor can now be found throughout the park.

What’s Happening:

  • Back in September 2001, Tokyo Disney Resort opened a massive second park known as Tokyo DisneySea.
  • Inviting guests on nautical adventures, the park is filled with different ports of call themed to both real and fantastical destinations. 
  • DisneySea quickly became known as the best theme park in the entire world, with undeniably detailed theming and unique experiences not found anywhere else in the world. 
  • Well, now nearly 25 years later, Tokyo Disney Resort is kicking off a 25th anniversary celebration known as Sparkling Jubilee on April 15th.
  • But that’s not the only thing kicking off on April 15th!
  • Returning to the park for its third year, Tokyo DisneySea’s Food & Wine Festival invites guests to travel the world, experiencing a wide variety of different flavors.
  • Ahead of this year’s event, the American Waterfront has already received plenty of decor, including posters, banners, and window decals.

  • Guests will also find a Food & Wine themed photo opportunity.

  • More decor is expected to go up around the park ahead of the official Food & Wine kick off on April 15th. The event runs through June 30th.
  • For those looking to head to Tokyo Disney Resort, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
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