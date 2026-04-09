Photos: Tokyo DisneySea's American Waterfront Receives Food & Wine Festival Makeover
Food & Wine runs from April 15th through June 30th, 2026.
Tokyo DisneySea Food & Wine Festival is almost back for its third year, and themed decor can now be found throughout the park.
What’s Happening:
- Back in September 2001, Tokyo Disney Resort opened a massive second park known as Tokyo DisneySea.
- Inviting guests on nautical adventures, the park is filled with different ports of call themed to both real and fantastical destinations.
- DisneySea quickly became known as the best theme park in the entire world, with undeniably detailed theming and unique experiences not found anywhere else in the world.
- Well, now nearly 25 years later, Tokyo Disney Resort is kicking off a 25th anniversary celebration known as Sparkling Jubilee on April 15th.
- But that’s not the only thing kicking off on April 15th!
- Returning to the park for its third year, Tokyo DisneySea’s Food & Wine Festival invites guests to travel the world, experiencing a wide variety of different flavors.
- Ahead of this year’s event, the American Waterfront has already received plenty of decor, including posters, banners, and window decals.
- Guests will also find a Food & Wine themed photo opportunity.
- More decor is expected to go up around the park ahead of the official Food & Wine kick off on April 15th. The event runs through June 30th.
- For those looking to head to Tokyo Disney Resort, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Tokyo Disney Resort:
- Photos: Sparkling Jubilee Arrives at Tokyo DisneySea's Hotel MiraCosta
- Photos: Ikspiari and Disney Store Celebrate 25 Years at Tokyo Disney Resort with Special Anniversary Merch
- Extinct Attractions: Disney's Easter Wonderland
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
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