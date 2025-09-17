Catch "Freakier Friday" In Theaters This Weekend With Discounted Tickets
This weekend only, see Tess and Anna swap lives on the big screen at a special discounted price!
In case you haven’t watched it yet, this weekend, moviegoers get a little extra savings with special discounted tickets on Freakier Friday.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney Studios has announced that this weekend, theaters everywhere will be offering discounted tickets to see Freakier Friday via Fandango.
- While prices vary from theater to theater, at AMC The Grove 14 in Los Angeles, CA, ticket prices this weekend are $17.78, down from the usual $21.68. Saving you about $3.90 per ticket, or roughly 20% off.
- The promotion runs this weekend only from Friday, September 19, to Sunday, September 21.
- Purchase your discounted Freakier Friday tickets for this weekend on Fandango.
About Freakier Friday:
- Freakier Friday is a sequel and modern twist on the original 2003 film Freaky Friday.
- The story follows a magical mishap that causes a four-way body swap between Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis)'s mother, Tess' daughter Anna (Lindsay Lohan), Anna's teenage daughter Harper, and her British rival Lily.
- To reverse the curse, the four of them must work to break up Tess and Lily's parents' impending wedding. The film explores themes of generational bonding and finding comfort in one's chosen family.
