Frozen Ever After Attraction Key Coming to Disney Adventure World

Limited-edition collectible inspired by the Frozen Ever After journey arrives April 25 with just 2,026 units available.

Disney collectors and Frozen fans alike have a new reason to celebrate, as a limited-edition keepsake is about to make its debut and it’s inspired by one of the newest attractions at Disney Adventure World.

What’s Happening:

Guests are officially invited to the Snowflower Festival with the upcoming release of a brand-new Frozen Ever After attraction key, arriving Saturday, April 25. This exclusive collectible is limited to just 2,026 units and offers a beautifully designed tribute to the journey through Arendelle, capturing the magic of the attraction from Arendelle Castle all the way to the dazzling Ice Palace.

Priced at 32€, the key is more than just an average souvenir. The design traces some iconic moments and characters guests encounter along the Frozen Ever After ride, making it a must-have for fans of Frozen and its immersive park experience.

The release will take place at Walt Disney Studios Store and Disney World of Adventure, with sales beginning promptly at 9 AM.

Unlike many recent merchandise drops, this one will not utilize the Lineberty reservation system, meaning availability will be strictly first-come, first-served.

With no virtual queue or advance reservation system in place, guests hoping to secure one of these limited keys will need to be on-site early, as demand is expected to be high and quantities are extremely limited.

As Disney continues to expand its lineup of collectible attraction keys, releases like this highlight the growing appeal of park-exclusive merchandise that blends design and storytelling.

About World of Frozen at Disney Adventure World:

World of Frozen at Disney Adventure World is a fully immersive land that brings the kingdom of Arendelle to life, serving as a major centerpiece of the park’s transformation and expansion.

The land opened in 2026 as part of the reimagining of the former Walt Disney Studios Park, now named Disney Adventure World.

Set in a timeline between the events of Frozen and Frozen 2, the area invites guests into a “Summer Snow Day” celebration, blending snowy magic with a lively village atmosphere inspired by Scandinavian design.

At the heart of the land is Frozen Ever After, a boat ride that takes guests through iconic moments and songs from the film, featuring characters like Anna, Elsa, and Olaf.

Surrounding the attraction is a detailed recreation of Arendelle’s harbor village, complete with shops, restaurants, and character meet-and-greet locations inside Arendelle Castle. Towering above it all is the North Mountain, crowned with Elsa’s Ice Palace, which acts as a visual icon for the land and can be seen from across the park.

Entertainment plays a key role in the experience, with live performances and music woven throughout the area, including shows on the nearby Adventure Bay that extend the storytelling beyond the ride itself.

The land also connects seamlessly to the park’s central lake, helping anchor the broader layout of Disney Adventure World and reinforcing the sense that guests are stepping into a living, breathing kingdom rather than a traditional theme park land.

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