Frozen Ever After Attraction Key Coming to Disney Adventure World
Limited-edition collectible inspired by the Frozen Ever After journey arrives April 25 with just 2,026 units available.
Disney collectors and Frozen fans alike have a new reason to celebrate, as a limited-edition keepsake is about to make its debut and it’s inspired by one of the newest attractions at Disney Adventure World.
What’s Happening:
- Guests are officially invited to the Snowflower Festival with the upcoming release of a brand-new Frozen Ever After attraction key, arriving Saturday, April 25. This exclusive collectible is limited to just 2,026 units and offers a beautifully designed tribute to the journey through Arendelle, capturing the magic of the attraction from Arendelle Castle all the way to the dazzling Ice Palace.
- Priced at 32€, the key is more than just an average souvenir. The design traces some iconic moments and characters guests encounter along the Frozen Ever After ride, making it a must-have for fans of Frozen and its immersive park experience.
- The release will take place at Walt Disney Studios Store and Disney World of Adventure, with sales beginning promptly at 9 AM.
- Unlike many recent merchandise drops, this one will not utilize the Lineberty reservation system, meaning availability will be strictly first-come, first-served.
- With no virtual queue or advance reservation system in place, guests hoping to secure one of these limited keys will need to be on-site early, as demand is expected to be high and quantities are extremely limited.
- As Disney continues to expand its lineup of collectible attraction keys, releases like this highlight the growing appeal of park-exclusive merchandise that blends design and storytelling.
About World of Frozen at Disney Adventure World:
- World of Frozen at Disney Adventure World is a fully immersive land that brings the kingdom of Arendelle to life, serving as a major centerpiece of the park’s transformation and expansion.
- The land opened in 2026 as part of the reimagining of the former Walt Disney Studios Park, now named Disney Adventure World.
- Set in a timeline between the events of Frozen and Frozen 2, the area invites guests into a “Summer Snow Day” celebration, blending snowy magic with a lively village atmosphere inspired by Scandinavian design.
- At the heart of the land is Frozen Ever After, a boat ride that takes guests through iconic moments and songs from the film, featuring characters like Anna, Elsa, and Olaf.
- Surrounding the attraction is a detailed recreation of Arendelle’s harbor village, complete with shops, restaurants, and character meet-and-greet locations inside Arendelle Castle. Towering above it all is the North Mountain, crowned with Elsa’s Ice Palace, which acts as a visual icon for the land and can be seen from across the park.
- Entertainment plays a key role in the experience, with live performances and music woven throughout the area, including shows on the nearby Adventure Bay that extend the storytelling beyond the ride itself.
- The land also connects seamlessly to the park’s central lake, helping anchor the broader layout of Disney Adventure World and reinforcing the sense that guests are stepping into a living, breathing kingdom rather than a traditional theme park land.
More Disney Adventure World News:
- Head "Back to Wonderland" as Popular Show Returns to Disney Adventure World Next Year
- Disney Adventure World Reveals Additional Royalty in Disney Princess Cavalcade Along with Opening Date
- New Name of "Up"-Themed Swings Coming to Disney Adventure World Revealed
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