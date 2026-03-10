Disney Adventure: Take a Full Tour of Disney Cruise Line's Newest Ship

Tomorrow, March 10th, 2026, the Disney Adventure heads out on its maiden voyage out of Singapore.

Just a day ahead of Disney Adventure’s maiden voyage, Disney Parks has shared a cinematic new look at the amazing cruiseliner.

What’s Happening:

Disney Adventure is one of the most exciting moments in Disney Cruise Line, being a unique ship amongst its other siblings.

Not only is it special for existing outside of the Wish and Dream class of ships, it is also the 11th largest cruise ship in the world and the first Disney Cruise Line experience designed without ports of call.

Because of this, Disney designed the ship to be its own destination, approached almost like a theme park rather than a hotel.

Ahead of tomorrow’s, March 10th, maiden voyage, Disney Parks has shared an indepth look at some of the amazing experiences and themed areas aboard the Adventure.

Full of exclusive spaces like Disney Imagination Gardens, San Fransokyo Square, and Hollywood Spotlight Club, take a first look before families around the world begin making unforgettable memories at sea.

If that’s not enough Disney Adventure for you, make sure you check out our coverage of the new ship.

About the Adventure:

Disney Adventure is unique to Disney Cruise Line as the only ship not completely constructed and designed by Disney.

Originally ordered in 2016 as the Global Dream for Genting Hong Kong’s Dream Cruises, the ship’s construction abruptly halted in 2018 after financial issues prevented the ship from being complete.

Come 2022, Disney purchased the ship for a mere $40 million.

Disney has pumped an alleged $1.8 billion into the vessel to bring the iconic Disney magic to life aboard what was once meant to be a gambling ship.

Disney also faced a unique challenge, introducing their first journey with no ports of call.

The ship needed to be the destination and the journey, leading to Disney taking massive risks when creating the new ship.

This includes the first Disney Castle at seas, the at sea theme park Marvel Landing, the teen and tween San Fransokyo Street club, and so much more.

Guests will find the first ever roller coaster aboard a Disney Cruise Line ship, as well as a The Lion King-themed fireworks show.

