"We Call It Imagineering" Teases Next Adventurous Episode

With the ship's fascinating backstory, this could be the most enticing episode yet.

Walt Disney Imagineering and Disney Parks have teased the next episode of their popular webseries, We Call It Imagineering, and will apparently be focused on the new Disney Cruise Line ship, the Disney Adventure.

What's Happening:

Disney Parks and Walt Disney Imagineering have teased the next episode in their popular series, We Call It Imagineering, and this one seems to be a big...adventure.

Without outright saying it, while famous Walt Disney quotes and audio tied to the series plays, the tease also features imagery of many of the details and spaces featured aboard the new Disney Adventure - the newest and largest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

We also get glimpses or rehearsals, show control booth, pyrotechnic loading procedures, and more - seemingly promising a behind-the-scenes look at the live entertainment that will be featured aboard the new ship, which makes its maiden voyage on March 10 - the same day that this episode will debut.

Along with those looks, we also get quick glimpses of Ironcycle Test Run and Groot's Galaxy Spin - two full attractions (the former being the largest roller coaster at sea) that are featured on board the new ship.

Take a look at the tease below.