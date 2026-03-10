Innovation at Sea: Explore the Disney Adventure in the Newest Episode of "We Call It Imagineering"

Today, March 10th, 2026, the Disney Adventure heads out on its maiden voyage out of Singapore.

In the latest episode of We Call It Imagineering, explore Disney Cruise Line’s newest, biggest, and most unique ship: the Disney Adventure.

Throughout the episode, Imagineers reveal how the ship was transformed into a fully immersive Disney experience designed to bring Disney storytelling to Southeast Asia, a region without a Disney theme park.

Disney Adventure is unique to Disney Cruise Line as the only ship not completely constructed and designed by Disney. Originally ordered in 2016 as the Global Dream for Genting Hong Kong’s Dream Cruises, the ship’s construction abruptly halted in 2018 after financial issues prevented the ship from being completed. Come 2022, Disney purchased the ship for a mere $40 million.

Disney has pumped an alleged $1.8 billion into the vessel to bring the iconic Disney magic to life aboard what was once meant to be a gambling ship. Disney also faced a unique challenge, introducing their first journey with no ports of call. The ship needed to be the destination and the journey, leading to Disney taking massive risks when creating the new ship. This included looking at the Adventure as more of a “theme park at sea,” separating the ship into different, highly-themed areas.

At the heart of the ship lies Imagination Garden, a space inspired by a theme park’s Main Street, featuring a storybook-style castle at sea, a lush garden with winding pathways and streams, and a massive stage equipped with one of the largest LED screens ever installed on a Disney Cruise Line ship. Imagineers faced unique engineering challenges, including designing spaces to fit into strict weight limits to ensure the ship’s efficiency. The creative teams had to think outside of using just steel.

The Garden Stage in the central courtyard showcases next-level technology, with 5.5 million pixels across the giant LED display, 2,400 speakers hidden behind a transparent mesh screen, and a directional audio system that focuses sound on the audience while minimizing noise for nearby staterooms. Adding to the immersion, performers can fly above the audience using a new 3-dimensional rigging system, allowing them to move freely throughout the venue.

Throughout the rest of the ship, there are plenty of new and upgraded favorites for fans of Disney Cruise Line.

Inside the Oceaneer Club, kids are fully immersed in Disney and Marvel adventures, stepping into worlds where their favorite stories come to life. A standout experience aboard the Adventure is the Web Lab–style Wakanda activity, where young guests join a fictional Wakandan outreach mission inspired by Black Panther. As they search for hidden crystals throughout the room, children activate an interactive device that illuminates the entire space.

The fan-favorite restaurant Animator’s Palette returns with upgraded technology that brings guests directly into the world of Disney animation. Diners can draw their own characters on placemats, which are then scanned backstage, digitally animated, and projected onto massive screens around the dining room. Thousands of drawings can be processed during each seating, creating a magical moment when guests see their own artwork come to life in real time.

One thing every Disney Park has is the iconic “kiss goodnight” from a nightly firework spectacular, and Disney is bringing its biggest most explosive magic aboard the Adventure. Inspired entirely by The Lion King and featuring 650 fireworks effects over a runtime of about 12 minutes, the show combines music and storytelling similarly to something you’d find at Disneyland or Walt Disney World. Taking place at sea, the crew can even turn the ship to control wind direction, ensuring smoke is always blown away from the audience, delivering a flawless visual experience for every guest.

Closing out the episode, Imagineers share their excitement for the future of Disney Cruise Line, as Disney expands its cruise offerings globally. By 2031, Disney Cruise Line plans to grow to 13 ships, bringing Disney storytelling to regions where guests may never have visited a theme park.

You can check out the full episode below and don’t forget to check out our coverage of the Disney Adventure.



