Reservations Arrive For The Garden View Lounge Tea Experience Coming Soon to Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
A Twinings-featured afternoon tea inspired by Alice in Wonderland brings Victorian elegance and Disney whimsy.
Tumble down the rabbit hole! Afternoon tea is about to get a whimsical Disney twist at the Grand Floridian.
What’s Happening:
- A brand-new tea experience is brewing at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. The Garden View Lounge - Tea Experience, featuring premium Twinings teas, is coming soon, inviting guests to indulge in a refined British-style afternoon tea infused with the enchanting world of Alice in Wonderland.
- Set inside a light-filled, garden-inspired retreat, the experience channels the grandeur of the Victorian era, the perfect backdrop for a proper afternoon tea. Here, classic charm meets Disney whimsy, creating an atmosphere that feels equal parts sophisticated and storybook.
- The entire experience is themed to Alice in Wonderland, weaving subtle nods to the Mad Hatter’s tea party throughout both the décor and menu presentation.
- The Garden View Lounge - Tea Experience reopens to guests on March 19, 2026.
- While reservations have been made available, as of this current moment they are completely booked up for the foreseeable future.
- The experience costs $79 per adult, plus tax and gratuity, and $49 per child (ages 3–9), plus tax and gratuity.
- Full payment, including tax and gratuity, is due at the time of booking. Dining Plans are not accepted.
- Advance reservations are highly recommended, and modifications are not permitted once confirmed. A 24-hour cancellation policy applies.
- Guests will enjoy a beautifully curated tea tower featuring Twinings® loose leaf selections paired with scones, savory bites, and exquisite pastries.
- A range of classic and inventive blends and afternoon tea accouterments will be available, including:
- Guests may elevate their tea with enhancements such as:
- Dress Code is upscale, neat attire required, no swimwear.
- Advance booking of reservations is highly recommended, with full prepayment required at the time of reservation. Modifications are not permitted after confirmation. A 24-hour cancellation policy applies. Special Dietary Requests must be included at time of booking.
- The Garden View Lounge - Tea Experience blends refinement and storybook charm into one elegant afternoon escape. For guests seeking a slower, more luxurious moment during their Walt Disney World visit, this tea service promises sophistication with a sprinkle of Wonderland magic.
