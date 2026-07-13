Photos: Germany Pavilion Restroom Closed for Refurbishment at EPCOT
There is now a three Pavilion gap between restrooms in the World Showcase.
The Germany Pavilion bathrooms near the model trains is currently closed for refurbishment, creating a large gap between restrooms in the World Showcase.
What’s Happening:
- On a recent trip to Walt Disney World, Laughing Place spotted that the Germany Pavilion restrooms were entirely blocked off for guest use.
- One of the busiest bathrooms in EPCOT, the bathroom faces the main pathway around the World Showcase and is oftentimes incredibly crowded.
- Located adjacent to the model train display, the construction walls cover the entire facade of the building, with benches sat in front.
- A map guiding guests to the next nearest restrooms is featured on these construction walls, with the next available options two pavilions away in either direction.
- In the meantime, make sure you use the Norway or American Adventure restrooms ahead of spending time in the Germany Pavilion.
- While the Italy and China Pavilions feature restrooms, they are exclusive to guests dining at their sitdown restaurants.
- Make sure you plan your bathroom breaks accordingly!
- For those looking to visit the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Walt Disney World:
- Mickey's of Glendale Reveals Muppet Studio Collection For D23 Event
- Photos: Minor Work Takes Place at The American Adventure as "Portraits of Courage" Exhibit Ends Its Run
- Seven Seas Drive Now Closed at Floridian Way Intersection, Dead Ends at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com