Photos: Minor Work Takes Place at The American Adventure as "Portraits of Courage" Exhibit Ends Its Run
Some minor work is taking place on the exterior of The American Adventure at EPCOT, while a long-running exhibit has reached its conclusion.
We begin at the grand exterior of The American Adventure, where the columns at the entrance to the rotunda and The Art of Disney are covered up to receive some touch ups.
Last week, specifically on July 6, the Portraits of Courage exhibit that called the walls of the attraction's pre-show rotunda home, was removed. The gallery featured over 60 vibrant oil paintings by former President George W. Bush, depicting service members he has personally known since leaving office.
Hopefully the paintings and quotes that were originally displayed on these walls, or another exhibition, will be added soon – as the walls currently look pretty bare.
We have a full tour of Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors from the exhibit’s opening back in Summer 2024.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Those driving the roads of Walt Disney World will now find a road near Disney's Polynesian Village Resort dead-ends when it didn't before.
- Some big and small changes have been made to Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, namely with a brand-new pool and a refreshed lobby.
- Moana herself, Catherine Laga'aia, recently paid a visit to EPCOT to explore the Moana-inspired Journey of Water.
- GEO-82 and The Beak and the Barrel have both added walk-up options for guests already in the parks.