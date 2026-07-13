Photos: Minor Work Takes Place at The American Adventure as "Portraits of Courage" Exhibit Ends Its Run

Don't worry, both The American Adventure and the Voices of Liberty are still going strong!

Some minor work is taking place on the exterior of The American Adventure at EPCOT, while a long-running exhibit has reached its conclusion.

We begin at the grand exterior of The American Adventure, where the columns at the entrance to the rotunda and The Art of Disney are covered up to receive some touch ups.

Last week, specifically on July 6, the Portraits of Courage exhibit that called the walls of the attraction's pre-show rotunda home, was removed. The gallery featured over 60 vibrant oil paintings by former President George W. Bush, depicting service members he has personally known since leaving office.

Hopefully the paintings and quotes that were originally displayed on these walls, or another exhibition, will be added soon – as the walls currently look pretty bare.

We have a full tour of Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors from the exhibit’s opening back in Summer 2024.

More Walt Disney World News: