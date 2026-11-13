Holiday Version of Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Dance Off! Set to Debut at Disney California Adventure
Star-Lord will be joined by Deadpool for some holiday antics and music.
Today marks the beginning of Holidays at the Disneyland Resort, and we've learned a surprise new holiday edition of a popular Disney California Adventure show.
What’s Happening:
- The popular Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Dance Off! show that takes place in front of Mission: BREAKOUT is getting a holiday update this year, for the first time.
- Not only will you see Star-Lord, but for the first time, Deadpool joining the lineup!
- Guests can participate in a groovy galactic dance-off accompanied by Peter Quill’s iconic boom box, integrating holiday beats and Marvel-themed fun near the Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! attraction.
- This festive version of the dance-off runs multiple times daily, offering a unique chance to experience a blend of superhero antics and seasonal celebration.
- This marks a change from last year's holiday season, which saw Deadpool telling the story of "Santa Pool" in a way only he could.
More Holidays at the Disneyland Resort:
- Holidays at the Disneyland Resort are set to return this year from November 13 through January 6, 2027.
- Plenty of returning favorites are back this year, such as A Christmas Fantasy Parade, “it’s a small world" Holiday, and more.
- After taking last year off, World of Color: Season of Light returns to Disney California Adventure.
- Plenty of holiday merchandise has already begun to hit store shelves around the Resort, including a festive new Starbucks collection.
- And what would the holidays be without some delicious savory and sweet treats!
Be sure to stay tuned to Laughing Place for continuing coverage from the kickoff of the holiday season!
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