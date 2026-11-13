Holiday Version of Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Dance Off! Set to Debut at Disney California Adventure

Star-Lord will be joined by Deadpool for some holiday antics and music.

Today marks the beginning of Holidays at the Disneyland Resort, and we've learned a surprise new holiday edition of a popular Disney California Adventure show.

What’s Happening:

The popular Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Dance Off! show that takes place in front of Mission: BREAKOUT is getting a holiday update this year, for the first time.

Not only will you see Star-Lord, but for the first time, Deadpool joining the lineup!

Guests can participate in a groovy galactic dance-off accompanied by Peter Quill’s iconic boom box, integrating holiday beats and Marvel-themed fun near the Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! attraction.

This festive version of the dance-off runs multiple times daily, offering a unique chance to experience a blend of superhero antics and seasonal celebration.

This marks a change from last year's holiday season, which saw Deadpool telling the story of "Santa Pool" in a way only he could.

More Holidays at the Disneyland Resort:

Be sure to stay tuned to Laughing Place for continuing coverage from the kickoff of the holiday season!