Magic Kingdom Gets Spooky Makeover Ahead of 2026 Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party
Boo-to-You and all who celebrate!
In just two days, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party returns to Magic Kingdom, and the spooky season decor has already taken over Main Street, U.S.A.
What’s Happening:
- On a recent trip to Magic Kingdom, Laughing Place got a spooky surprise, as Main Street, U.S.A has been fully decked out for the upcoming Halloween Time season at Walt Disney World.
- Just two days ahead of the first night of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, jack-o-lanters, scare crows, autumnal floral displays, bunting, and window decor have all taken over.
- While it looks like there are still some finishing touches to be added through the rest of the land, it’s exciting to see Halloween rolling in already!
- On August 7th, Halloween fun begins at Magic Kingdom as the annual specially ticketed event Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party officially kicks off.
- Running select nights through October 31st, this frighteningly fun event includes special attraction overlays, entertainment, dining, and, of course, trick-or-treating.
- Another fall favorite is EPCOT’s International Food & Wine Festival, which kicks off on August 27th.
- We got a first look at this year’s lineup of merchandise, so make sure to check it out!
- For those looking to enjoy some fall fun at Walt Disney World, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Walt Disney World:
- First Look at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival 2026 Merchandise Collection
- Welcome to the Haunted Mansion! Exterior Refurbishment Completed on Beloved Magic Kingdom Attraction
- New Pop-Up Food & Drinks Experience Coming to The Diamond Horseshoe at Magic Kingdom This Fall
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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