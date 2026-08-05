Magic Kingdom Gets Spooky Makeover Ahead of 2026 Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

Boo-to-You and all who celebrate!

In just two days, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party returns to Magic Kingdom, and the spooky season decor has already taken over Main Street, U.S.A.

What’s Happening:

  • On a recent trip to Magic Kingdom, Laughing Place got a spooky surprise, as Main Street, U.S.A has been fully decked out for the upcoming Halloween Time season at Walt Disney World

  • Just two days ahead of the first night of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, jack-o-lanters, scare crows, autumnal floral displays, bunting, and window decor have all taken over. 
  • While it looks like there are still some finishing touches to be added through the rest of the land, it’s exciting to see Halloween rolling in already!

  • On August 7th, Halloween fun begins at Magic Kingdom as the annual specially ticketed event Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party officially kicks off. 

  • Running select nights through October 31st, this frighteningly fun event includes special attraction overlays, entertainment, dining, and, of course, trick-or-treating. 
  • Another fall favorite is EPCOT’s International Food & Wine Festival, which kicks off on August 27th. 
  • We got a first look at this year’s lineup of merchandise, so make sure to check it out!
  • For those looking to enjoy some fall fun at Walt Disney World, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber
Jeremiah Good
Our main correspondent for Walt Disney World and the Orlando area and a heck of a paleontologist if he does say so himself.
View all articles by Jeremiah Good