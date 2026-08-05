Welcome to the Haunted Mansion! Exterior Refurbishment Completed on Beloved Magic Kingdom Attraction

The refurbishment began back in February of this year.

Gracey Manor is looking freshly decrepit as scrims are fully removed on the facade of Magic Kingdom’s Haunted Mansion.

What’s Happening:

Earlier this year, Magic Kingdom’s classic Haunted Mansion attraction began a massive exterior refurbishment.

While the attraction remained open, by mid-February the entirety of the facade for the attraction was covered in themed scrims as Walt Disney World began refreshing Gracey Manor.

Now, the entirety of the facade has returned to guest view, and wow does it look great!

Previously, the attraction looked pretty sun-bleached and run-down, which, admittedly, is a great look for the Haunted Mansion.

The larger stone columns have also returned to their original 1971 grey color scheme, rather than the beige appearance it had prior to the refurbishment.

Haunted Mansion remained open during this refurbishment, and continues to operate.

However, guests waiting in line for Haunted Mansion will still notice plenty of work happening next to the queue as Magic Kingdom continues construction on the former Rivers of America attraction.

The area is set to bring in two new lands with Piston Peak, a Cars-inspired Piston Peak and a massive new Villains Land.

For those looking to become the 1,000 ghost in the Haunted Mansion, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Walt Disney World vacation needs.

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